BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning commission met on Tuesday night, with plans of discussing the Area of Impact Agreement that involves the area that surrounds the city limits of Blackfoot that extends into the county. The AIA is a living document that is supposed to be revisited at least once every five years, but has not been adjusted or visited in nearly 15 years according to those who have been involved in the commission for a long period of time.
The AIA has been a focus by both the county and the city, sparked by the arrival of Tiffany Olsen as the Planning and Development director for Bingham County. Kurt Hibbert and Olsen along with legal counsel from both entities, Garrett Sandow for the City of Blackfoot and Chase Hendricks for Bingham County, have been working on this agreement for months now, and have reached a point of feeling it is ready to be recommended to the city council. The county P&Z will need to hold their formal hearing on the agreement before it can be recommended to the county commissioners for approval.
Under the AIA, Blackfoot and Bingham County will work in conjunction in the 500 feet area that surrounds the current city limits with plans of requiring the same levels of infrastructure in this area as is required in the city limits with the expectancy that those areas would be the most targeted for annexation in the future.
Tuesday’s hearing at the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning meeting led to a few unhappy responses out of two commissioners who expressed displeasure with the wording of the document and stated that they felt it was treating the city as “disfranchised by the county.” Chairperson Ron Ramirez was vocal about his frustration with the wording, explaining that he does not like the fact that it highlights the county as the primary on the agreement and that it did not note whether the city Planning and Zoning commission would have any part in the area of impact after the agreement is approved by the city council and county commissioners. Commissioner Merv Dolan shared similar concerns and stated that he hopes it does not turn into a problem.
Hibbert addressed Ramirez’s concerns, explaining that because the area of impact is technically in the county, they hold the jurisdiction in that area and has been ruled upon by the Idaho Supreme Court in the past over similar concerns.
He also noted that in neighboring counties, Jefferson and Madison, they have created a special planning and zoning commission for the area of impact that is under the direction of the county commissioners, and has asked each member of the city planning and zoning commission to sit on that board because they are more familiar with the city codes.
This has not been something that has been discussed or currently in the works, but Hibbert was noting that it is something that has been done in other areas. Ramirez stated that he has tried to reach out to members of the county P&Z as well as their director, who reported that she has not been asked to meet with Ramirez or the Blackfoot P&Z in an interview. Olsen has remained hopeful that this agreement can be affirmed by both parties, creating an avenue between the two entities to work together.
Commissioner Debbie Barlow asked Sandow if the current agreement is sufficient or if this new agreement is necessary. Sandow stated the current agreement that has not been addressed or altered in the last 15 years “is worthless.” He explained that the agreement that has been in place for these past years has only inhibited growth and Commissioner Marilyn Jefferis said it was the previous agreement that created different areas on the outskirts of the city that caused the odd shaping of the city. Sandow assured the members of the commission that the current agreement, albeit that it is not perfect, is a step in the right direction and is a great starting point for the future.
Vice Chair Dine Smith noted that he likes the idea of the agreement and wants to get it on the books sooner than later so the plans can be made for future growth of Blackfoot — a topic that was noted on more than one occasion during the meeting. Jefferis said she sees the concerns and benefits, but did agree that getting something in front of the city council sooner than later would be a step in the right direction. Commissioner Joanne Thomas also agreed, saying that moving forward is the best option at this point, especially if that means moving away from a much less than ideal agreement.
Sandow and Hibbert were put on the spot once asked if this is the best the agreement will get. Sandow did not hold punches, stating that he does not believe that it will get any better at this moment in time and has been a work in progress up to this point between both entities and has involved give-and-take on both sides. Hibbert echoed Sandow’s statements and said the agreement can be revisited annually if there is something that is noticed as needing addressed again.
The area of impact will follow simple city building standards in the 500 feet directly adjacent to the city limits. In that 500 feet, any construction that is to take place would need to be prepared to connect to city infrastructure such as sewer and water, as well as having sidewalk, curb, and gutter poured. These city standards are required so that if and when the areas are annexed into the city limits, they are not an undue burden on the taxpayers but rather the financial burden is placed on those who developed the area and otherwise would have opted out of the expenditure of these certain requirements.
The county added one caveat to this, which would be a single family home being built in the area of impact — rather than a 500 feet halo around the city, theirs would be 300 feet for connection distance because of the cost that would be incurred by a single family to potentially run services to them. The idea is that if a subdivision is built into the area of impact, the cost can be shared across the number of lots rather than what would be assessed to one property. Those representing the city agreed that it would be quite an unfair charge to just one family if they had to run the services the entire 500 feet.
Ultimately, a motion was made to recommend that the AIA be approved by the Blackfoot City Council pending the public hearing held by the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission at the beginning of March. Assuming that no substantial changes are made to the agreement by the county P&Z, the Blackfoot P&Z will not reopen the item, allowing it to be addressed on the April city council agenda.