BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a proposed city code change regarding the minimum lot size in an R1-R (residential ranchette) zone in a meeting Tuesday night.
The proposed ordinance change was for 11-4-7(H) R1-R District Regulations, stating that “For purposes of allowing farm animals, a minimum area of one acre is required. For residential development or other residential uses, lot sizes are required to comply with the R-1 and/or LDR-1 zoning requirements.”
Commission Chairman Ron Ramirez said the code as currently written indicates that a minimum of one acre is required for each residence in this zone. City attorney Garrett Sandow indicated that the language as now written is ambiguous and needs to be changed to clarify the legislative intent.
Sandow said there were three possible options. The first, which he did not recommend, was that the code be left as it is now written. The second, which he stated he had recommended to the Blackfoot City Council, was to change the code to indicate that the one-acre minimum apply to all houses in the zone, whether they had animals or not. Sandow said the third option which was presented to the commission was to adopt the clarification to the RR Code that was being suggested, stating that the one-acre minimum per residence applied only to those properties which desired to raise farm animals.
City P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert and Ramirez indicated that when they originally wrote the description of the zone and sent it to the city council for adoption, their intent was that the minimum one-acre requirement would apply only if the owner desired to raise farm animals within the city limits and they did not want to take away the development/division rights of city property owners.
The council voted to sustain this intent but Ramirez said the property owners who have applied for R1-R zoning have indicated that they do not want residences with increased density around them, they want to have rural density, even though they live within the city limits.
Hibbert expressed concern because zoning which establishes such large lot sizes limits the growth within a city, creating urban sprawl and increasing the cost of city services by enlarging the area where service must be provided without an unequitable cost reimbursement.
The commission requested that Sandow draft new verbiage for the code adopted in the second option and present it to the board.
“The debate was what was the intent of that ordinance,” Sandow told the commissioners. “The commissioners voted in favor of it being one acre for all purposes, and when it got to council the vote was to have the intent 6,000 square feet for R1 developments. The commission ought to clarify so future debate would be focused on specifics of the project, not what does the code say or what was intended.”
No one spoke in favor of the code change in the public hearing portion of the meeting, while several spoke in apposition.
Scott Reese said several months were spent in 2019 trying to figure out how to preserve the lifestyle in the residential ranchette areas, and he read from Title 67 Chapter 65 of state rules on local land use planning, saying, “If a governing board adopts a zoning classification pursuant to a request by a property owner based upon a valid, existing comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance, the governing board shall not subsequently reverse its action or otherwise change the zoning classification of said property without the consent in writing of the current property owner for a period of four (4) years from the date the governing board adopted said individual property owner’s request for a zoning classification change. If the governing body does reverse its action or otherwise change the zoning classification of said property during the above four (4) year period without the current property owner’s consent in writing, the current property owner shall have standing in a court of competent jurisdiction to enforce the provisions of this section.”
Reese said none of 37 residents who went before the commission for the R1-R zone came before the board saying they wanted it changed.
“We worked with you guys for months to come up with this, and Mr. Sandow said it best in front of this commission and in front of the city council, there’s a mechanism to do this and that’s to go through a zone change,” Reese added.
He said the commission should go with the second option.
Ron Reese said the definition of a residential ranchette is “crystal clear. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. My recommendation to you folks is just leave it alone.”
“This looks like a sneaky way to get lots of houses where it clearly states one acre as Mr. Sandow said,” said Craig Reese. “One acre for both. Not 16 houses on 2 acres. This was beautifully written. How come none of the 37 people were notified that this change was about to take place tonight?”
Reese was told it was published in a legal notice in the newspaper. Hibbert clarified that it was not a zone change, and Ramirez said the proposal was not changing anyone’s property.
Commissioner Marilyn Jefferis said she did not like the third option.
“The purpose of our R1-R zone was people in town that wanted acreage in town that wanted animals be it one acre, four acres, five acres. but when they don’t have animals they want to sell it so they come and get a rezone and get a PUD,” she said. “The third option doesn’t protect those people in R1-R zones that want animals and don’t want subdivisions next door to them.”
Sandow said option two just added a clarification statement saying one acre means one acre.
Commissioner Deborah Barlow made the motion recommending to the city council that they do not approve the ordinance change as written in the notice of public hearing to clarify that development is allowed to follow R-1 or LDR-1 zoning requirements, which was approved.
Jefferis made a motion to give Sandow power to draft a new ordinance stating the intent of R1-R was for a minimum lot size of one acre with or without animals and lot size stays one acre minimum.