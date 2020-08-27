BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission reopened discussion on the Camas Street Planned Unit Development (PUD) during a recent board meeting
Vice Chairperson Debbie Barlow expressed interest in reopening the Camas Street PUD issue that has been such a large point of contention for them. Barlow explained that she has had ex parté communication on the subject as well as other subject matter on the agenda; she said she provided the same response to each person who asked her about the agenda items as well as the former PUD. She responded that she cannot discuss agenda items before they have been discussed in open meeting.
Barlow started with her initial claim that the Camas Street development would violate city code and reread the sections of Chapter 11 that she read into the record in the previous meeting. City P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert rebutted the claim and explained that it is dependent on the discretion of the commission. Barlow accepted his rebuttal and then made a motion to reopen the topic; this would be the second time that they have revisited the item — first it was voted down, then it was reopened and passed 2-1 with two abstaining, and it would be reopened with a 4-3 vote.
Discussion ensued, only to explain by the basis of mathematics, Barlow believes that the amount of density would not be appropriate and would need to be scaled back. Commissioner Dine Smith, absent in the previous meeting, expressed his opinion on the subject and said he believes new development in Blackfoot is not a bad thing.
Ultimately, they took it to a role call vote, with Barlow, Merv Dolan, and Rocky Moldenhauer voting to reverse the previous decision while Ron Ramirez, Thomas, and Smith voted to keep the current decision. The tiebreaker would be chairwoman Marilyn Jefferis who voted against allowing the PUD, overturning the decision on the subject for the second time in two months with a final vote of 4-3.
Kendall Murdoch is the land developer for the area and wanted to build a pocket neighborhood in an area that has been traditionally in-city-agriculture ground for over 30 years. Murdoch purchased the land from the owner who had been trying to sell it for some time and was renting it as pasture until it sold. The land finally sold, but the renter was allowed to continue the use of the pasture as per the agreement but would have to find somewhere else to pasture their stock for the future seasons.
The topic brought 15 people to provide testimony against turning it into a residential area during its original meeting. It also sparked Ronald Reese to circulate a petition amongst his neighbors, family, and friends to increase the strength of the testimony against the planned unit. Members of the commission made it obvious that they were in opposition prior to hearing the plan for the area with one member of the commission, Jefferis, stating to Murdoch prior to his presentation that she “does not like PUDs.”
Murdoch had plans of appealing to the Blackfoot City Council to bypass the ruling of the P&Z but was removed from the agenda when the commission overturned their original decision.