BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday evening for their scheduled meeting with their new chairperson, Ron Ramirez, at the helm. The agenda for the meeting was a little misleading as some of the items were either withdrawn by the applicant or tabled for a future meeting.
Ramirez started the meeting by asking if anyone had any ex parte conversation or conflicts of interest. He said he had conversations with the applicants of the second item of the evening, Katrina and Steven Elliot, about their application, as well as inquiries from members of the public regarding clarification on other matters. There were no other conflicts or ex parte communications presented.
Facts and findings of the Meglio Holdings decision was to be the first item on the agenda. Meglio Holdings requested approval last month regarding a potential zone change of R1-R Residential Ranchette to R3 Multi-family Housing on property between Lansing Street and McAdoo Street. Their application was met with some opposition from multiple members of the community that live near the applicant’s property and felt that the area is already quite dense were concerned about traffic density as well as the influx on the neighborhood elementary school. Other comments and concerns were noted, including issues of drugs being found disposed of on one of the community member’s property and the implications of what could be.
Members of the commission on multiple occasions prodded for more information on what Meglio Holdings had in mind for the area and the reasoning for the zone change request but were reminded that it was out of the scope of the meeting by city attorney Garrett Sandow. The discussion ensued after the public input which they offered a rezone to R1, but they would not approve the R3 application on a number of reasons — the school not being able to handle the influx without proper evaluation from the school district, the large amount of density in the area including low-income housing, apartments, and small lot sizes.
The facts and findings would not be needed because Meglio Holdings withdrew their application prior to the meeting.
The second item on the agenda Tuesday night was a rezone application for Katrina and Steven Elliot. The zone change request would be for a rezone to R1-R from R1, but they asked their item to be tabled until further notice. The Elliots’ request was approved following a motion and will be a potential item in the future. They explained to Ramirez that they have other information to explore before going forward.
The last item for the P&Z was that of the language surrounding Planned Unit Developments. P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert expressed that he has had multiple requests for PUDs to be built across a multitude of zones. Each zone has its own maximum amount of density, but recently there have been requests to have PUDs built with different zoning per section. Hibbert said he had a conversation with one potential applicant that would like to have two or three different levels of zoning in their PUD that would essentially build a micro community within the development. From R1 to R3, they explained that they envision building single-family homes, potential duplexes and up to fourplexes in the same location and believe that it would create its own community. Their explanation went as far as leaving space inside the development for the building of a school if or when the need arises.
Depending on the decisions that are to be made by the commission, these types of PUDs could change from being only an idea into reality.
Ramirez asked if the rest of the commission would be ready to hold a public hearing on the top during their February meeting and asked for a motion. The motion was made and they will be holding a hearing regarding the regulations and code surrounding PUDs in different zoning and whether a PUD can transcend multiple zoning types.
The commission will meet Feb. 9 and 23. Those wishing to speak during the meeting will need to be logged into Zoom and report the request. All meetings will remain on Zoom for the time being pending any changes by the state of Idaho regarding political meetings and group size.