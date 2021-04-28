BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday evening to cover a light agenda. Nearly all were in attendance with Commissioner Debbie Barlow asking to be excused from the April 27 meeting. Once the consent agenda items were handled, they would move straight into their first item — a Conditional Use Permit request for storage units near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Ramon Sanchez Jr., requested a CUP to build a storage facility near the EISF grounds on the corner of Allen Street and North Broadway. Sanchez was not in attendance in person or on Zoom to provide any additional information, leaving the commissioners with insufficient information to make a decision on the request. With no report from Sanchez, the meeting opened to public hearing and would not receive a single comment from those attending the meeting.
Chairperson Ron Ramirez addressed the elephant in the room by stating that the location being near the EISF could be an issue, seeing as at least eight days of the year, access to the units would be difficult to say the least. Ramirez would go on to state that while the commission continues to work on the comprehensive plan, he is not sure if the use would be correct for the zoning or description.
Commissioner Marilyn Jefferis explained to the chair that they cannot take that into account while reviewing this application because it was filed before any changes have been made to the comprehensive plan. She furthered her point by stating that it would put the city in a position to have legal recourse taken against it and has witnessed it in the past. Jefferis served as the chairperson of the commission for years prior and was sharing her experience with Ramirez. Jefferis made the motion to table the agenda item and suggested that they request Sanchez to attend their next meeting to provide information on his request.
The commission moved on to the next item on the agenda which involved a request for rezone form Residential Agriculture to Medium Density Residential (R2). Following the explanation from the applicant who noted that they wanted to build a second living structure on the property. The size of the lot is just under the size of being able to legally subdivide into two lots without a variance request, but because it is a corner lot, the request was necessary as it was under the 7,000 square feet necessary for the split.
Ramirez opened the public hearing with no comments in favor or neutral from those attending the meeting. Once he opened the opposition portion of the hearing, two people wanted to voice their concerns. First would be Scott Reese who noted that he had received multiple pieces of literature that contradicted what was posted. There had been an error in the agenda noting that the request was from R1 to R3, but was later fixed to reflect the request from RA to R1.
Planning and Zoning clerk Donna Parkinson explained what had happened and that the legal notice published in the Bingham News Chronicle was the correct description as well as the notice of hearing sent to those in the 300 feet impact area of the request. City Attorney Garrett Sandow noted that as long as the legal description was published in the notice and in the mailer they should be able to continue the discussion. Reese continued with his objection, explaining that he believes it would be considered a type-two spot zone which has been ruled on by the Idaho Supreme Court as an illegal zone change for personal gain for the party or parties involved. Spot zoning takes place when a parcel is zoned completely different in a city or county that is not in conformity to surrounding zoning or creates a “zoning island” in the middle of different types of zones. Sandow explained that because there is R2 zoning directly to the north of the property, it should not be considered spot zoning based on the legal descriptions from the Supreme Court.
Ronald Reese also wanted to share his concerns, which first echoed that of Scott Reese’s concerns. He further explained that he does not believe it fits with the type of zoning in the area and the area is already fairly crowded.
After their comments of opposition, the hearing was closed and turned to the commission’s discussion. It would be in this portion where Parkinson and Sandow would explain what had happened. Each of the commissioners posed their questions to the applicant who explained the reasoning and his belief that it would not be spot zoning. Jefferis noted that she is not always in favor of providing approval for these requests but undoubtedly noted that Blackfoot is growing and appreciated the applicant going through the proper channels to help it grow. The commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval from the city council.
The final item on their agenda would be the rezone request from Katrina and Steven Elliot. Their request has been tabled for three months and as per Robert’s Rules of Order, they were to request an update on the status of their rezone application. P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert noted that the application has not been completed leaving the commission to remove the item from being tabled to off the agenda moving forward. They are free to reapply in the future, assuming that the application is completed in full.