BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday evening to discuss important pieces of their restructuring of the city zoning map as well as updates surrounding the comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan for the City of Blackfoot includes the expectations of the future for the area and should be viewed as a living document.
Starting with the restructuring of the zoning map, Chairman Ron Ramirez spent some time discussing this item with the Blackfoot City Council who voted to table the item pending further review on the data after Councilman Chris Jensen said he feels that the city council should have more involvement in areas that currently they are not in.
Jensen also said he believes that the Planning and Zoning Commission should provide more information to the council and stated that he requested the information be provided to them previously and wanted to know if the P&Z board was going to do so. Ramirez noted Jensen’s points and will return to the commission to share with the rest of the commissioners.
Additionally, there will be discussion surrounding the art contest that was created to get input from local fourth-graders regarding what they like about Blackfoot and what they think they would like to have in the city. Modeled after an idea that was used in Rexburg, the fourth-graders in Rexburg provided a large amount of information and input to the P&Z there to use to help formulate and alter their comprehensive plan.
The success from Rexburg sparked the idea for Blackfoot to attempt the same thing with hopes of similar results. The students that participate in the art contest will have their pieces put on display in the near future either at City Hall along the hallways or possibly in another location, pending the responses of those involved. The commission will pick the top five from each of the Blackfoot schools and charter schools, and those will be put on display where they will be voted for the best pieces.
It should be noted that the art work will not be judged on how well someone can draw solely, but will take other factors into account. The other factors surround the vision that produces. Their imagination will be just as important as their ability to recreate their vision on a piece of paper.
The final five will be put on display and will receive an award for participating in the “Future Visions Committee.” The FVC will be an honorary title offered to those who make the top five and suggestions have been made to present each of these future visionaries with “little keys to the city.”
The final agenda item they will cover involves the commercial zone reviews they have been working through for the past few meetings. The commercial zone review involved the changing of the descriptions as well as the nomenclature to better explain what fits best in each zone. The city council specifically asked for more information on this topic before approving the changes.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission meets Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers. The meeting will also be streamed live on Zoom. Instructions to attend the meeting virtually are listed on the top of the agenda which can be found on the city of Blackfoot’s website.