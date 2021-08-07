BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will cover a few new items on their agenda on Tuesday, Aug. 10, after tackling their consent agenda and affirming the findings and facts from their previous decisions.
Once the consent agenda and findings and facts are complete, the commission will start on the comprehensive plan, as well as the current and future status of accessory dwellings on current residential properties.
The idea of being able to add an accessory dwelling to a property is not a new one and has been discussed in depth many times; however, with the addition of tiny homes to the mix just three years ago, increased desire to be able to add a “mother-in-law” suite to people’s property has become more than a dream.
In 2018, Blackfoot P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert had alluded to the idea of being able to add accessory dwellings to people’s property once ordinances and zoning was in line with the idea. He spoke openly about the idea following the approval of the tiny home zoning and ordinance. After approval, questions were asked regarding the idea of adding them to current residential properties or being able to add multiple to one residential lot. None of these questions would reach a formal answer, but based on the agenda, it would appear that the commission is going to try and tackle this difficult idea.
The board will continue its work on the commercial zones as well as the restructuring of the ordinances similar to what they have already completed with residential zones. They will continue to fine tune the wording of the ordinances and policies before presenting the final version to the city council for final approval. If the council does not wish to approve the changes, they can ask for the commission to adjust certain wording or verbiage in order to better reflect what they feel the people of Blackfoot would want or expect.
The only other major item on the agenda is that surrounding the Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan allows the board to make recommendations based on prescriptive growth and where the ideal locations would be. The commissioners will be using survey data to expand on the current status of the comp plan and utilizing public feedback in order to plan for the future of Blackfoot.
The first stage of feedback request came when they held the coloring contest but found that they did not receive much interaction from the voting population. Because of this lack of interaction, they turned to a different technique where they invited a neighboring planner to share what they did in their city by using an internet survey to request input from the public. He was invited to their work meeting last month and he helped set up a simple survey. They will go through the results and utilize the information for future planning for the city.
The commission meets in the council chambers in City Hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Those who wish to provide testimony will need to attend in person and those who wish to watch the meeting from home may do so via Zoom. The link is published on the agenda which is available on the City of Blackfoot’s website.