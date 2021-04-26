BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday and have two public hearings slated. The first hearing listed revolves around an application for a Conditional Use Permit to install storage units on North Broadway, and the second is a request for a rezone of property that is currently zoned Residential-Agriculture (RA) to Medium Density Residential (R2).
The first public hearing for the potential CUP for storage units will be the first item brought to the commission. The area for evaluation for the CUP is on the corner of North Broadway and Allen Street near the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds, providing a unique potential challenge for any patrons of the units (assuming passage) during the eight days that the Eastern Idaho State Fair operates. Regardless of location, the permit application will be open for members of the public to provide their testimony in favor of, neutral, or in opposition prior to the members of the P&Z board discussing the topic.
The second item that will be open for public hearing is the rezone request presented by Paradise Acres Investment LLC and Scenic Idaho Inc., of Idaho Falls for property located at 624 West McAdoo Street. Currently the property being zoned RA does not allow for multiple family dwellings to be placed on the property which may be the final position of the land owners. During the informational briefing that Chairman Ron Ramirez presents prior to each of the commission members as well as anyone else who requests, there are other properties in the area that are zoned R2 currently, alleviating any concerns that this could be seen as potential spot zoning.
Spot zoning happens when different properties are zoned with different requirements and classifications in the same area. The concern of spot zoning presents issues for fitting with the comprehensive plan and the implications of what that brings.
The final item on the agenda includes a revisit of the requested zone change by Steven and Katrina Elliot for a section of property that they purchased from a neighbor. As city P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert along with Ramirez discovered, the property that the Elliots purchased had been illegally subdivided by the previous owner, making the zone change not possible under the city code.
The applicants felt they had done their part, even having the property formally listed and registered with Bingham County where it displays that they own the property on the parcel map, but were told again during the following P&Z meeting that even if the courthouse had recorded the deed, it does not excuse the illegal subdivision of the property by the previous owner.
The Elliots were not happy hearing this, expressing that they will continue to fight for their zone change and will exhaust all options in the process. Ramirez noted that this will be the third month the item has been on the table without a decision because of the unresolved issues and notes that they may need to take action in the near future on the subject, deciding if they agree with the code interpretation presented by Hibbert, or if they believe the Elliots are within their legal right to request the zone change at this time. If a decision is made — regardless if it is in favor or in opposition — the Elliots will have the opportunity to appeal any denial to the city council for a final decision if the decision made by the P&Z rules in favor of Blackfoot or the applicant.
The meeting will be streamed live on Zoom and those wishing to provide testimony will be provided the opportunity to do so over Zoom. The link for the hearing is listed on the agenda posted on the City of Blackfoot’s website under Agendas and Minutes.