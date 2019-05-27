BLACKFOOT — Gray clouds in the sky spitting rain added to a somber mood here Monday morning during Memorial Day services at the Grove City Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The weather didn’t keep a good-sized crowd from attending the Blackfoot service, though many had to find cover under umbrellas or a nearby pine tree.
Military organizations participating in the service included American Legion Stewart Hoover Post 23, Veterans of Foreign Wars John L. Powers Post 9443, Submarine Veterans of America Base 666, and Sons of American Legion Squadron 23.
Gene Womack from the Stewart Hoover Post conducted the ceremony. He encouraged the crowd to “pledge ourselves anew to patriotic service.”
Lt. Col. Kenyon Kofoed gave the invocation and benediction. Womack led the Pledge of Allegiance. Sydney Saline sang the National Anthem.
SSgt. Richard Leavitt was the speaker for the ceremony, and he gave a short history of Memorial Day. He pointed out that it was originally known as Decoration Day, originating in the years following the Civil War, and it didn’t become an official federal holiday until 1971.
He said that each year on Memorial, Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time across the country.
Memorial Day originally honored only those lost while fighting in the Civil War, Leavitt said, but during World War I the United States found itself in another major conflict, and the holiday evolved to commemorate American military personnel who died in all wars.
His speech was followed by a presentation of floral tributes from a wide variety of veterans’ groups and civic groups, with wreaths and flowers nearly surrounding the tomb area.
The Blackfoot Firefighters’ Pipes and Drums Unit played “Amazing Grace” and gave a salute. The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of “Taps.”