BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission held its annual meeting to start the 2021 year with electing a new chairperson and vice chairperson, as well as amending the agenda to allow an informational item to be discussed once new positions were established.
Former Chairperson Marilynn Jefferis made it clear that she did not want to be reelected into the position because she wanted to be able to take a step back from the duties of the chair. Members of the commission joked with her, saying they would still nominate her to sit at the head of the table, but she reaffirmed that she did not want to be in that role anymore.
Jefferis opened the floor for nominations for the position and Ron Ramirez was nominated to be the next chairman of the commission. A second came in quickly and the vote for Ramirez was unanimous. Next, the floor was opened to fill the space of vice chair, which Commissioner Debbie Barlow last served. The nomination came in for Dine Smith who first tried to turn the position down. Smith made the comment that he was not sure he has been on the commission long enough to serve as the chair, but his fellow commission members held him up, assuring him that he is ready for the position.
He accepted the nomination after saying, “I accept as long as you are willing to put up with any mistakes I will make.” Barlow responded, “I only expect you to be as perfect as I was,” laughing as she said it. Smith was voted into the position unanimously, and the meeting turned to the next major focus — joint actions between the city and county planning and zoning commissions.
P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert explained that he has been in contact with County Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen regarding working toward a more uniform and congruent area of impact that would support the future growth of Blackfoot as well as provide the developers and property owners the same information if they fall into the area of impact, or could in the future.
The goal will be to create a joint plan that will allow for easier growth for Blackfoot as well as prevent the issues that are met when growth or annexation takes place as well as create open lines of communication between the two commissions.
Olsen introduced the topic to the county commissioners on Tuesday during her meeting with them, explaining that she would be covering the same topic with her P&Z commission on Wednesday and that she had been told that Hibbert would be doing the same with the Blackfoot P&Z. She noted that they have been discussing this topic for quite some time and have finally been able to make headway with efforts from Hibbert, city attorney Garrett Sandow, county civil attorney Chase Hendricks, and herself.
The four of them have met over the last six months to try and start piecing together the different ideas and wants each side would be interested in having inside of an agreement. Since the start of the meetings, they have found that there are certain things that would need to be approved by either side to meet the wants and needs for each entity, including curb, gutter, sidewalk, and street lights.
Curb, gutter, sidewalk, and street lights are required in city limits but are not required in the county. Knowing that the area to be discussed would — in theory — end up inside the city limits, they used this as a jumping-off point for their discussions. The county would have to require contractors looking to build in the area of impact to follow the same guidelines as those set forth by the city, assuming they reach an agreement on the joint efforts.
Ramirez suggested that they try to hold a joint work meeting between the two commissions in hopes of being able to connect the dots between the two commissions and start strong working relationship. He admitted to suggesting that previously, but the suggestion did not lead to anything.