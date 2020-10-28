BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday night for their biweekly meeting with an agenda that involved hearing and deciding on the findings and facts from their previous meeting. Among the findings and facts were the decision on the new interstate signing district that was proposed as well as the decision regarding a zone change from Light Industrial to high density residential, R-3.
Marilyn Jefferis, commission chairperson, was not in attendance on Tuesday, nor was Commissioner Rocky Mouldenhauer. Because of these absences, Debbie Barlow handled the role of chairperson and called the meeting to order. Once the introduction and consent agenda were handled, the time was turned over to Garrett Sandow, the city attorney.
Sandow started with the findings and facts of the signing district agreed upon during their September meeting, but before he made it through the entire listing, he was asked if it was possible for them to amend their decision or the findings and facts. After he responded, Dine Smith made a motion to alter their decision about the maximum height being raised to 80 feet and instead wanted it to be the same as the rest of the city, 60 feet maximum. After a few moments passed and no one seconding the motion, it died due to a lack of second.
Following the failed motion, the next action made on the findings and facts was to delay them until a later meeting where the entire commission would be present. Commissioner Ron Ramirez made this motion with the explanation that he felt it was the best option for the group to wait so that all input could be shared. The rest agreed and the motion carried five-to-zero.
Making headway, the second findings and facts were brought under question as well — commissioner Barlow inquired about being able to request more clarification from the applicant. Before Sandow could respond, she withdrew her question after remembering what that would entail — heading back into a public hearing on the matter. The zone change request on Gary Drive would change an area zoned for Light Industrial to high density residential and was a bit concerning for some of the commission, but after discussing it with P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert, the concerns appeared to subside somewhat.
One of the major concerns that had been shared in the public hearing was that of increased traffic in the area and whether the current roads could act as efficient arterials to a larger housing complex. The concern was shared by two residents who live near the proposed housing development and it provided enough notoriety to warrant the commission placing conditions on the zone change request. The landowner and developer will be required to provide a roadway that ties directly into Wilson Street which was considered acceptable terms in the previous meeting. However, despite reaching these agreements and stipulations, the commission was not ready to recommend the findings and facts to the city council to make their decision based on the P&Z recommendation.