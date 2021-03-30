BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department continues to seek information regarding those who have participated in vandalism at Jensen Grove.
The park is open to the public and offers many amenities to those who want to get outside including shelters where gatherings traditionally take place as well as other outdoor recreation opportunities. During the summer months, Jensen Grove could be described as one of the most utilized areas in the community — from swimming, to walking the greenbelt, to work parties and the skate park — and has been a staple for Blackfoot for many years.
The BPD announced on Facebook that they have found vandalism in the men’s restroom in the park including the destruction of dividers as well as graffiti in the large shelter that is traditionally used for large gatherings.
With no real suspects at the time, Blackfoot Police are looking for help from the community to help identify those who took part in the destruction of these areas in the park. Those who have any information are encouraged to call dispatch at (208) 785-1234.
Alternatively, they posted that if they do not find who destroyed the divider and whomever carried out the graffiti that they may have to result in closing the bathroom to the public at 9 p.m. similar to how they used to lock vehicles out of the park. Over the past few years they have not locked the park down after nightfall because people utilize the park at different hours of the day depending on personal schedules and they had not been put in a position to do so; now, with the destruction of property, those who did this have put Blackfoot Police in the position to limit the public’s access to the park when they cannot easily patrol the park or have a constant presence.
Idaho Code classifies destruction of property as: “MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY. (1) Except as otherwise provided in subsection (2) of this section, every person who maliciously injures or destroys any real or personal property not his own, or any jointly owned property without permission of the joint owner, or any property belonging to the community of the person’s marriage, in cases otherwise than such as are specified in this code, is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one (1) year or a fine of not more than one thousand dollars ($1,000), or both.” It goes on to explain that it can be a felony if the destruction is over $1,000 in damage and up five years in prison.
Those that have any information on the destruction and vandalism at Jensen Grove should call dispatch with the information.