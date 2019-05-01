BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool debate has begun again.
Members of the community have pulled together to create a new plan to save the Blackfoot Swimming Pool. Supporters of the pool are pursuing the idea of creating and establishing a recreation district to bring new life back to the swimming pool.
The group is working to get 3,000 signatures needed on petitions to place the proposal to create the recreation district on the November ballot. A meeting for a pool petition committee to form a recreational district will be held tonight at 6:15 p.m. at Dawn Enterprises, 280 Cedar. The meeting is open to anyone interested in helping to get a petition signed.
The committee will use the Firth, Blackfoot, and Snake River school districts as the boundary lines for the recreation district, giving residents outside of the Blackfoot city limits the chance to vote on matters regarding the swimming pool. All registered voters within the proposed boundaries are welcome to sign the petition.
“We are on course to start the petition drive,” said former Blackfoot mayor Mike Virtue. “We have put a plan together and contacted the interested parties.”
Once the proposal is on the ballot, it will need a simple majority, 50 percent plus one, to pass.
If the proposal passes, a recreation board will be elected by residents within the district boundaries.
The tax levy impact would be $40 per $100,000 of appraised property value per year, or $3.34 per month. The revenue collected will be placed in an account and disbursed by the recreation board and, unlike a bond, no interest will be incurred on the district funds. Approximately $550,000 of revenue will be collected each year, Virtue said.
“Even if we pass the bond, the pool will remain closed for two years in order to gather the money for the necessary improvements,” he added.
Each year the board will make the improvements allowed by the district’s budget.
In 2016, another group calling itself “Think Bigger Blackfoot” proposed the idea of a recreational district in hopes of building a recreational facility.
“A rec district, like the mosquito abatement district or library district, is a good solution. It may be the only solution,” said Roy Breshears of Think Bigger Blackfoot. “It also allows us to pool our resources to create something bigger and better than either the city or the county could do independently. This could replace the issues of the pool and relieve city taxpayers of that financial burden, allowing the city the opportunity to reduce taxes or at least not raise taxes by redirecting those funds to other needs”
The “Think Bigger Blackfoot” group proposed to build a recreational center that would offer exercise equipment, basketball courts, as well as an Olympic-size pool.
“The residents of Blackfoot deserve more,” Breshears said.
The Blackfoot pool closed its doors in November after a third failed bond election. When the city received the federal grant to build the pool in the early 1970s, a stipulation in the grant stated that the land the pool was built on must be used for recreational purposes and that if the building were to be demolished the land will revert back to the federal government.