BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Public Library is currently registering children of all ages for this summer’s reading program.
Kids registered through the end of this week will be eligible for all the prizes available through the program’s many reading and attendance challenges. . Kids can still register next week but will miss out on some of the prize winning opportunities if they do so.
This year’s program has a space theme. Participants will be enrolled as aspiring space cadets who will be given a mission as soon as they sign up. The Evil Galactic Empire invaded the library recently and scrambled all the books so badly that the staff can’t sort them out. The role of the space cadets will be to read the books and identify them so they can be put back where they belong.
Cadets who succeed at the mission will be given a secret message which will make them eligible to win one of the many prizes available for a summer’s worth of reading-oriented activities.
“We really want kids to blast off this summer and get into orbit on reading,” said library director Lisa Harral.
Each space cadet will receive a space-themed reading and activity log at registration.
“There’s a universe of books out there and this is is your passport to outer space,” explained library staff member Ashley Shrader while handing one registrant his space cadet information packet. “It’s your reading log for the summer and you need to fill it out to be eligible for prizes.”
Several large baskets filled with the prizes for the program are lined up on the circulation desk where everyone can see them.
The library will launch its activities next week with its annual summer reading program in Jensen Grove starting on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. The program with its theme of a “universe of books” will run through Aug. 1.
Kids can register for the program in person at the library with any of the staff members wearing a white lab coat. The registration desk is next to the children’s book section across from the circulation desk. There is no cost for the summer reading program. The only requirement is a library card which can be obtained at the same time as registration.