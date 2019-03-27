Wendy Pratt has deep roots as an Idaho rancher. Just 10 miles from her existing home in the Blackfoot Valley, she can still drive by the ranch where she grew up.
She and her husband, Mark, have raised three kids, Callie, Anna and Seth, while running a cow-calf operation with Hereford cattle. Wendy likes Herefords.
“We’re kind of old-fashioned that way,” she says. “I like their temperament, and I think they’re beautiful, pretty against the landscape.”
Pratt pens “The Pastoral Muse,” a twice-monthly blog she started in 2010 at a time when thousands of Americans entered a new phase of the digital age, sharing personal thoughts, photos and journeys in social media. It became evident that anyone, including Wendy Pratt, could start their own blog and express their views to the world. Thousands did so nationwide.
At the time, Pratt thought she’d write the blog as a gift for her children. She also wanted to spread the word about ag education, something her kids and her husband (a former ag education teacher) inspired her about in a big way with 4-H and FFA.
And she wanted to promote conservation from her unique perspective as a rancher.
But ultimately, she says, the blog is personal therapy. It helps her cope with daily living.
“I don’t love everything about ranching,” she says. “It’s not rosy; it’s just life.”
This is how Pratt describes herself on her blog, “I am a rancher and conservationist. I believe in cows and grass and the power of us individuals to create our own life experience.”
Pratt also is a public speaker. She spoke at a Tedx event in Idaho Falls on March 9, where she talked about the virtues of grazing the land with livestock via holistic management, in which you try to manage for the health of the land, fish and wildlife, livestock and all kinds of other critters.
In a nutshell, she wants to explain to people how grazing animals can be beneficial to the landscape if managed correctly.
“We forget that the basis of life comes from the nutrients and energy produced by the soil and the sun,” she says. “I’m going to talk about ruminants and how they make a miraculous conversion from eating plants to producing a nutrient-rich source of protein. It all works together so beautifully, but nobody talks about that!”
She also marvels at the soil and the grass and other living plant materials that grow in the soil and how grazing animals can benefit the land by pruning the plants … again, in a well-managed environment.
“Of course it’s got to be managed correctly,” she says. “We ranchers have certainly created problems where we kept livestock in one place too long.”
But you can’t overreact to overgrazing to the point where grazing is eliminated, she says.
“If you eliminate grazing from the landscape, the whole thing can collapse; it’s happening all over the world,” she says.
Wendy and Mark, who also has deep roots in ranching in eastern Idaho, have been students of holistic grazing management for about 25 years. They also see it as conservation ranching.
“It’s our true north; it guides how we look at the land,” she says.
The Pratts trail their livestock onto state and private lands along with 40 other ranchers in the 70,000-acre Eastern Idaho Grazing Association in the Blackfoot Mountains each summer. The lands in that area are at about 6,000 feet in elevation. Land managers have described the area as one of the best ranges for livestock grazing in eastern Idaho.
“It’s some of the best rangeland in Idaho and probably the West,” said Heath Hancock, range management specialist for the Idaho Department of Lands in a LifeontheRange.org story about the grazing associaton.
Pratt is a member of the newly created Idaho Rangeland Conservation Partnership. She likes mixing it up with biologists and research scientists.
“There’s a lot of great stuff happening right now with the BLM, Fish and Game, IDL and conservation groups,” she says. “They’re all interested in doing things with grazing to help with conservation. I hope we can capitalize on that cooperative climate right now. We could do some great stuff!”
The “All Hands, All Lands” philosophy that state and federal land management agencies are embracing leads to working together to share financial resources on multiple land ownerships to benefit the land, she says. State conservation funds provided by the Idaho Legislature to the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation, for example, has led to a number of conservation projects that benefit sage grouse, other wildlife species and livestock through the Sage Grouse Action Team.
Pratt wants to see those projects continue and grow.
“I have some experience with research, and it’s always an education to rub shoulders with biologists,” she says. “When we can get ranchers and biologists together, it’s just the best!”
This story is an excerpt from a story published by the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission in its monthly newsletter, “Conservation the Idaho Way.”