BLACKFOOT — A large group of people gathered Wednesday morning at the Blackfoot City Council chambers to observe as Mayor Marc Carroll signed a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the city.
“This is the first time in a few years that the city has recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” said Scott Smith, executive director of the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot. “We are very appreciative to have our law enforcement representatives here this morning. They provide such a needed service. Unfortunately, we have to work with each other more often than we’d like to, given the circumstances.”
Carroll said stopping any kind of abuse in the city is extremely important, and he praised the crisis center and law enforcement for the work that they do, including Susan Nalley, the city/county witness coordinator, in his recognition.
“It’s vital for all of us to recognize the tragic impact of abuse, each one of us can be affected in some way by abuse,” the mayor said. “It’s sad that we have to do this.”
The proclamation reads that the month is intended to draw attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and has public health implications for every community member of Blackfoot.
It says that rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment impact the community as seen by statistics showing that one in five women will have experienced sexual assault by the time they complete college.
It calls for working together to educate the community about what can be done to prevent sexual assault and how to support survivors.
Staff and volunteers of anti-violence programs encourage every person to speak out when witnessing acts of violence, however small, the proclamation reads.
It says that with leadership, dedication, and encouragement, there is compelling evidence that efforts can be successful in reducing sexual violence through prevention education, increased awareness, and holding perpetrators who commit acts of violence responsible for their actions.