BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot River Bowmen met Monday night in anticipation of over a year’s worth of work finally reaching fruition when Tessa Atwood from Idaho Fish and Game presented them with a $58,000 grant for major upgrades including new fencing around the outdoor range.
The archery range, built on the eastern side of the Rose Ponds, was established in 1996 and felt the full brunt of the flood of 1997 caused by unusual weather patterns known as El Niño. Destruction ensued, with the area being decimated by the natural disaster — yet the bowmen remained resilient.
Rather than allowing the flooding to stifle their dreams of the range, they used it as a way to ignite the fire that would drive their motivation — creating three outdoor courses as well as expanding the range by building an indoor bow range for when outdoor archery would be less than ideal. Now, they continue to expand the location in any way they can, and will start their open season on Saturday, March 27.
Once everyone arrived, Atwood struggled to hold back her excitement of finally being able to present the grant to the Blackfoot River Bowmen and said it has been a long time coming.
COVID-19 presented unique challenges for the grant process. Former BRB President Gene Bates along with Karla Bates as secretary/treasurer initiated the application in 2019 for the fiscal year of 2020 and worked with Atwood until the grant was awarded.
Atwood said this grant was not like some of the former ones that had been awarded to BRB as it went through national organizations to secure the funding. She also noted that because of the vast amount of information requested for this current grant, it has made it easier for the BRB to explore other grants, one in which Atwood noted will receive a decision in the near future and when it does, she will return with the news.
The grant awarded on Monday will be utilized by the club to install new fencing around the area in hopes of preventing vandalism to the grounds to which they have continued to leave open to the public despite the sour actions of a few. The passion for bow hunting and archery continues to outweigh any negativity caused by those who had harmed the grounds previously.
The BRB invite those interested in archery to sign up for a membership and urged those interested in archery hunting to sign up for the hunters’ safety course tied to receiving the archery permit as well. Classes are taught at the range, but currently are on hold because of social distancing standards and will return when Idaho Fish and Game announces the block on classroom education courses has been lifted.
The bowmen hold outdoor activities throughout the year and have their first event planned for this coming weekend. During these outdoor events, besides holding friendly competition, they also hold raffles with fun and unique prizes. Tickets will be available onsite and Liz Frederick said they hope to make them available online as well.
If you or someone you know is interested in archery, take some time and ask one of the members of the board to share their stories.