BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot announced its automated burn permitting system late last week following the wildfire that burned the Firth and Lavaside river bottoms earlier this spring.
The fire that burned the river bottoms started as a controlled burn by someone who was clearing weeds from ditch banks. The local fire district had even been on site during that burn and had provided the stamp of approval to allow it to burn. Whatever the circumstances that followed that decision would result in one of the earliest brush fires in southeastern Idaho history and would begin a dialogue.
It had already been noted that Idaho had seen an abnormally dry winter and that forest fires will be a real possibility alongside brush fires. In efforts to combat such issues and to prevent problems with people in city limits burning limbs, grass, or other yard refuse, the city created an automated portal that allows residents the opportunity to receive their permits and allow controlled burning. The permits will be provided to the Blackfoot Fire Department so they can make decisions on responding to calls or alerting a caller to it being a planned burn.
The permit application can be found on the City of Blackfoot’s website under the form center or directly from the Blackfoot Police Department’s Facebook page as well. The permitting process requires names, date, time, where, and for how long the burn is planned.
In previous years, a burn permit required — at a minimum — a phone call to the fire department and they would provide a yes or no answer depending on the weather for the day.