BLACKFOOT – Tuesday was a day of service for the members of the Blackfoot Rotary Club as they met at noon to provide a few hours of community service.
Members started arriving at Jensen Grove with work gloves and shovels in hand with the goal of eradicating the invasion puncture vine weed — more commonly called a “goat head” — from the back loop of the greenbelt. When asked about the reasoning behind the choice of goat head removal, the response was clear — no one likes getting goat heads in their shoes, taking them home, and eventually stepping on them with bare feet.
One of the members said they have repaired quite a few bicycle tires over the years that have fallen victim to the intruders and would like to see them gone. After taking a few minutes to see who would show, they split into groups of two and started their work. Some worked on removing weeds that had come up through cracks in the asphalt while others peeled the goat heads from the sides of the pathway while their partner bagged them so they could be trashed.
One pair that started down the eastern side of the back loop filled their bag in minutes and decided to go with a better approach; he grabbed the trash can from near the shelter and wheeled it over to where they were working. Another group saw what they had done and doubled up with them covering both sides of the pathway in unison.
Others joined David Cannon on the west side of the loop and worked toward the back. Large amounts of progress were made in just minutes as their strategy of teaming up appeared to be a major contributing factor to their success.
The Rotary Club, and Rotary Club International are large public service organizations that focus on giving back to their communities.