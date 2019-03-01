BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot's Allie Cannon, the sweet shooting guard for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos, has been selected as an alternate for the annual All Star Game on March 23.

The senior sharp shooter will join her teammates for the All Star Game and the team is well represented in two parts, the Metro Team and the Regional Team.

Both boys' and girls' teams will play. Bingham County did not have any boys selected to play in the All Star Game.

Region All Star Girls Roster

Kelly Horning, Coeur d'Alene

Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep

Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep

Bridget Reiken, Lake City

Dejah Wilson, Lake City

Kendyll Kinzer, Lewiston

Taylia Stimpson, Minico

Madision Jackson, Parma

Chevelle Sheperd, Salmon River

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont

Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem

McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake

Alternates:

Sara Muehlhausen, Lake City

Kaci Haeg, St. Maries

Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork

Coach, James Anderson, Lake City

Metro Girls Roster

Nyalam Thabach, Borah

Jalen Callender, Caldwell

Chinma Njoku, Century

Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle

Meghan Boyd, Eagle

Makenna Baker, Highland

Shawnee Simpson, Malad

Emma Clark, Melba

Lexi Mitchell, Middleton

Darian White, Mountain View

Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs

Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson

Alternates

Allie Cannon, Blackfoot

Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest

Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs

Region Boys Roster

Kale Edwards, Coeur d'Alene

Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep

Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep

Donaven Santana, Lewiston

Kobe Matsen, Minico

Gabe Quinnett, Moscow

Jarod Adams, Mountain Home

Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont

Gavven Desjarlais, Post Falls

Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls

Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls

Zack Welch, Wallace

Alternates:

Josia Haaland, Lakeland

Winston Duggan, Twin Falls

Coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls

Metro Boys Roster

Cole Alton, Boise

Ellis Magnuson, Borah

Max Rogers, Century

Jake Poulton, Columbia

Brett Kern, Emmett

Jake O'Neal, Fruitland

Kyle Austin, Hillcrest

Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls

Spencer Hathaway, Madison

Michael Ure, Ririe

Amoro Lado, Vallivue

Alternates:

Trey Shaul, Bear Lake

Andrew VanSickle, Highland

Coach – Jeremy Dennis, Borah.

The games will be played on the campus of North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene at Christianson Gym. The girls' game will begin at 1 p.m. while the boys' game will start at 3 p.m. There will be three-point shooting contests and a slam dunk contest at halftime of the games.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

