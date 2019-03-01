BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot's Allie Cannon, the sweet shooting guard for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos, has been selected as an alternate for the annual All Star Game on March 23.
The senior sharp shooter will join her teammates for the All Star Game and the team is well represented in two parts, the Metro Team and the Regional Team.
Both boys' and girls' teams will play. Bingham County did not have any boys selected to play in the All Star Game.
Region All Star Girls Roster
Kelly Horning, Coeur d'Alene
Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep
Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep
Bridget Reiken, Lake City
Dejah Wilson, Lake City
Kendyll Kinzer, Lewiston
Taylia Stimpson, Minico
Madision Jackson, Parma
Chevelle Sheperd, Salmon River
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake
Alternates:
Sara Muehlhausen, Lake City
Kaci Haeg, St. Maries
Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork
Coach, James Anderson, Lake City
Metro Girls Roster
Nyalam Thabach, Borah
Jalen Callender, Caldwell
Chinma Njoku, Century
Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle
Meghan Boyd, Eagle
Makenna Baker, Highland
Shawnee Simpson, Malad
Emma Clark, Melba
Lexi Mitchell, Middleton
Darian White, Mountain View
Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Alternates
Allie Cannon, Blackfoot
Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs
Region Boys Roster
Kale Edwards, Coeur d'Alene
Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep
Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep
Donaven Santana, Lewiston
Kobe Matsen, Minico
Gabe Quinnett, Moscow
Jarod Adams, Mountain Home
Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
Gavven Desjarlais, Post Falls
Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls
Zack Welch, Wallace
Alternates:
Josia Haaland, Lakeland
Winston Duggan, Twin Falls
Coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls
Metro Boys Roster
Cole Alton, Boise
Ellis Magnuson, Borah
Max Rogers, Century
Jake Poulton, Columbia
Brett Kern, Emmett
Jake O'Neal, Fruitland
Kyle Austin, Hillcrest
Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls
Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Michael Ure, Ririe
Amoro Lado, Vallivue
Alternates:
Trey Shaul, Bear Lake
Andrew VanSickle, Highland
Coach – Jeremy Dennis, Borah.
The games will be played on the campus of North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene at Christianson Gym. The girls' game will begin at 1 p.m. while the boys' game will start at 3 p.m. There will be three-point shooting contests and a slam dunk contest at halftime of the games.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.