BLACKFOOT – With school starting in the Blackfoot School District, Superintendent Brian Kress had asked the teachers in the district to prepare for the year in a different way — decluttering their classrooms to create more space for social distancing.
That request comes with the information that there will be a large amount of students in the classroom after the first two weeks, but there is other news — 550 students have now registered to be part of the Blackfoot Online School Solution (BOSS).
Kress started out by expressing the words from one of their principals in the district, “This year will be everything but normal,” as they continue to discuss the next few weeks of the school year. Schools will be passing out more iPads in the next few days to students after their parents take care of the paperwork with the district.
The BOSS program will incorporate teachers from the district to develop an online school solution for the students that either do not want to return to the classroom or their parents want to keep their students home from being in the traditional setting.
Even though the program is in its fledgling year, Kress has hopes for its success. “We are building the plane as it is taking off,” he stated in reference to BOSS. The number of students continue to increase and they had to hire another teacher for the fifth and sixth grade courses because of the continued interest in the option.
Students that take part in the BOSS program will be working in blocks that can be interchanged for online or face-to-face instruction.