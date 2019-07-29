BLACKFOOT — A native of Pennsylvania, Jacob W. Keeney arrived in Idaho in 1868. On Blackfoot lands owned by the Utah and Northern Railroad stood a building. It was referred to by several names including Lewis Hotel, Lewis House, the Blackfoot Railroad Hotel, and the Depot Hotel. This land was purchased by Keeney in 1880. He built a new and elaborate hotel for $6,000 and called it Keeney House.
A review of Keeney House published in the Blackfoot Register Jan. 1, 1881, read as follows:
Blackfoot: A Review of This Lively Western Town
“KEENEY HOUSE Blackfoot’ s finest and largest hotel. In the line of hotels, we can carry off the medal by simply referring to the Keeney House. Keeney and Anson, proprietors. They have spared no expense in fitting up the House to make it a first-class hotel in every respect.
“The Keeney House is the largest hotel in the territory and is located at Blackfoot on the Utah and Northern Railroad. All trains going north and south stop here for meals. The House is newly newly furnished throughout. Rooms are comfortable and airy, The tables are always supplied with the best that can be found on the market. Passengers never go away dissatisfied, but always come out of the dining room with a smile on their faces.”
Keeney and Anson, thinking of their guests’ comfort, built an ice house for the use of the hotel, also a stable and corral which patrons could use free of charge. A veranda was built along the entire front of the building to add comfort. A new 12-foot cooking range made Perry Anson very happy as he was heard to say, “Now I can cook for as many will come.” Another addition was added on the end of the House and was fitted up for a bathroom. Hot or cold baths could be had any time of the day or evening. This was a great convenience for those coming on the coach and was patronized by them. A barber shop was made available in connection with the bath.
Another attraction was the bar where fancy drinks were sold. New folding window blinds were placed on all windows of the dining room. In every respect the Keeney House was the largest and finest in the territory.
The Keeney House was used for a variety of evening dances, Christmas and New Year balls, marriages and a funeral. The Keeneys’ five-year-old daughter, who died of pneumonia, was the first funeral held in the parlor of the hotel. Members of the Episcopal Church began mission work in Blackfoot August 1880, with the organization of a Sunday School at the Keeney House. It was held there until November 28, 1880. A personal letter from Mr. Keeney advised them they would for the first time be holding court there and many professional people would be expected to Blackfoot.
Mr. Keeney built another hotel in 1883 in Pocatello and moved his family there. R.H. Hopkins was the party in Blackfoot that the Keeney House was rented to. The new hotel in Pocatello was ready for occupancy by July 24, 1883, and although originally named the Keeney House, was soon changed to the Pocatello House, Keeney and Anson Proprietors.
Keeney became the manager of the Pacific Hotel in Pocatello and made it the head of the list of hotels on the Union Pacific system. Keeney’s herd of milk cows provided 1,200 gallons milk a month, most consumed by the hotel patrons. He severed his connection with the Pacific Hotel company about January 1888.
Perry Anson and Fred T. Dubois bought the Keeney House in Blackfoot and renamed it the Commercial Hotel. W.N. Planter became the new landlord and made a number of improvements — tearing out the rooms used as a baggage room and barber shop and making them into one room in which a billiard table was placed.
Jacob W. Keeney was born June 8, 1832, in Pennsylvania. He came west in 1867, via Cheyenne, Green River, Pocatello and Blackfoot. He built two hotels, the Keeney House in Blackfoot and the Pocatello House in Pocatello, He also managed the Pacific in Pocatello and was known as “the Prince of Hotel men.”
According to the 1900 census Jacob’ parents were from Pennsylvania. He married Annie E. Hogan, daughter of George and Margaret Hevener Hogan. Annie was born at Carlisle, Pa., Oct. 13, 1817. She was an only child. Her father was a famous soldier of the War of 1812. Annie died at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 21, 1892, of heart failure. Their children and grandchildren were William Henry (Willie), born 1868 in Dakota, died Nov. 1887, age 19 of heart disease, is buried in Salt Lake City. Anna K., born 1870 in Wyoming, married J.S. Donnell of California. Maude, born 1872 in Idaho and married Leslie. Raymond J., born 1874 in Idaho. Maggie born 1876 in Idaho, Feb. 12, 1881 in Blackfoot of pneumonia, and Katharine, born 1877 in Idaho.
Jacob Keeney built an elegant hotel in Blackfoot in 1880. He was always improving and adding new features to make his guests more comfortable. He also had a ranch in Pocatello, where he raised class premium milk cows, bulls and horses. He also acquired over 45 lots of ground in Pocatello, totaling well over 175,000 square feet.
Mr. Keeney decided to sever his connection with the Pacific Hotel Company about January 1888, engaging in business in Salt Lake City. The family made their home on West Temple Street.
Jacob Keeney returned to Idaho, opened a grocery at Pocatello September 1889, and in 1896 he was running a stage station in the valley. By May 1900 he had closed his Pocatello home and settled permanently on his ranch three miles northeast of Blackfoot, spending most of his time there.
Source: Newspaper clippings of the Blackfoot Register submitted by the late Lola Dawn Hernandez, for the “The Bingham County History Book — Written and Compiled by the People of Bingham County Commemorating the State’s 100th Birthday 1890-1990” and picture courtesy of Leo Wallace.