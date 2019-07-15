BLACKFOOT — Paisley Cakes along with Oakridge Gas Station hosted their Blackfoot Maker’s Market on Saturday at 1800 E. Airport Road.
A couple dozen local businesses who handcraft and create products are involved in the event, which is held three times each summer, once a month, with a wide variety of products available for purchase. The first market of the season was held June 8, and there appeared to be more vendors on hand at the second go-round.
The last market of the summer will be held on Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more new vendors expected to show their wares.