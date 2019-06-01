BLACKFOOT – With a theme quoted from the late John Lennon, “A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality,” Blackfoot High School’s graduation ceremony Friday night was a bit of a dream itself.
From a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by Porter Williams, Austin Vail, Braxton Bird and Logan Hansen to a series of interesting and to-the-point speeches by Doug Sayer from Premier Technology to the valedictorian and salutatorian addresses, the audience and graduates were involved and entertained.
Sayer emphasized that hard work and a determined work ethic would not sustain a drive to the top alone, you have to have a dream, follow that dream and you need the tools by which to make the dream come true.
“You have been given most of the tools to accomplish great things, so go out, gather the additional tools and information that you will need and make those dreams come true,” Sayer said. “You can do it.”
Stealing the spotlight, while a case could be made for the presentation of diplomas, easily belonged to a vocal solo by Porter Williams as he hit every note spot on while he delivered the song “This Is the Moment” and brought the packed Blackfoot Performing Arts Center to its feet.
The graduation was clearly about dreams, from the dream of graduation to the dream of the future, each speaker would remark on a dream of one sort or another.
This class of graduates, as one speaker would say, “Overcame obstacles that were placed in their way and not only surpassed many expectations, but exceeded them to become a special class all on their own.”
There were the usual mentions of all of the teachers who were responsible for assisting the class in their graduation and completion of courses and the other staff members who do an excellent job of maintaining and providing the appropriate classroom settings and notes of special accomplishments.
There were 235 graduates who received diplomas on Friday night, most of them handed out by school board Chairman Dewane Wren. There were congratulations and hugs and handshakes galore as Vice Principal Joe Abercrombie was able to greet his son Landon as the first to make the walk across the stage.
Later, Superintendent Brian Kress was on hand to do the same for his son Collin, which followed a friendly back-and-forth between Collin’s speech as salutatorian and his father’s reply when accepting the class for graduation.
As the graduation ceremony was coming to a close, it was only fitting that Harmony Tissidimit, the reining Miss Indian BHS, in full native garb did a signing of The Lord’s Prayer to a vocal accompaniment from the BHS choir.
It not only was a very nice rendition, but also brought tears to the eyes of many in the audience who were celebrating loved ones graduations.
The class included 28 students who achieved either salutatorian, valedictorian or top scholar awards during their time at Blackfoot High School.