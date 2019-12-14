BLACKFOOT – It could have been just another Blackfoot school board meeting Thursday night, but there was something different about the whole atmosphere and ambiance of the proceedings.
There were the usual items that had to be discussed and approved, like the roll call and pledge of allegiance and the approval of the agenda, but there was a magical feel to the air.
It was only enhanced as the Blackfoot High School football team was recognized for their good play during the season which culminated in a second place finish in the state’s 4A classification.
There was recognition for Blackfoot High School’s cross country team, who following the regular season went on to the Nike Regional Cross County meet and had a high third place finish as well.
But it might just have been when Santa Claus showed up and gave out his awards to the trustees as well.
The whole atmosphere changed and with it an air of rewarding moved in, after all, it was to be the last board meeting for trustee Carlos Mercado, who has meant so much to the community with his generous community service and what he has meant to the Board.
His tireless effort and work on behalf of the students in the Blackfoot School District was mentioned and the things that he had spearheaded while on the board.
“I just want to thank you for the time and effort that you have put into this board to make us all better,” trustee Bonnie Hepworth said.” We have all gained knowledge from you and you have a way of making everything difficult seem easier and letting us all get involved in the solutions.”
While the proceedings were emotional for Mercado, perhaps the most poignant of the salutations and things said to Mercado by his fellow board members came when Superintendent Brian Kress awarded him with a green and white Blackfoot Broncos blanket and embraced him toward the end of the meeting.
The rest of the meeting was included going through items such as an update on the R.O.Y program and the opportunity of a grant for the Mountain View Middle School and the obligatory superintendent’s report on the status of the district, all of them important in their own way, but nothing along the lines of bidding farewell to an honest, ethical and well liked trustee in Carlos Mercado who was attending his final meeting as a member of the board.
There was also some discussion on the annual meeting coming up on Jan. 16 and the beginning of the discussion that will be taking place on the facility vision that will will be forthcoming.
The meeting was adjourned in near record time with a wish for happy holidays to one and all.