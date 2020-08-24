BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress says their busing contractors are requesting that the district require all students that utilize the busing system to wear a mask to and from school.
The request came down from the companies concerned about the health of their drivers, some of which are in the high-risk category. Kress stated that it was made clear that they are excited to get back to work, regardless of health concerns.
The mask request came on the heels of the district’s transportation director Melissa Nichols, who provided updates on this year’s bus routes. The goal was to not have any student picked up earlier than 7 a.m. and not be on long bus routes to get home, especially with the changes to a four-day school week which has students at school longer than last year.
Nichols noted that the school receives funding from the state for students that are bused to and from school; they have to live more than 1.5 miles from the school they will be attending to receive the funds from the state. Nichols also made it clear that the Fort Hall busing plan has been condensed and will be more streamlined.
The masks are part of the extracurricular plan already and the board felt it would be fine to extend it across all busing. Originally, it was proposed that the students that refuse to wear a mask or do not bring one with them would receive an infraction — which works on a three strikes basis — and would no longer be allowed to ride the bus if they received three.
Trustee Mary Jo Marlow felt that it was capricious to create infractions for such a simple mistake, especially for the younger students. Instead, she asked if the school district had the resources to provide masks to the students if they forgot theirs. Kress stated that the district does have the number of masks to be able to do so, and through the procurement of the masks and anonymous donors, the district is in a good spot to be able to manage this for a while.
Chairman Dewane Wren felt more strongly about it being a one-and-done situation. He felt that if the parents and students do not want to comply with the rule, the parents can work out transportation for their children.
Trustee Sonya Harris asked about possible mask-free zones on buses, but was met with opposition. Concerns about the slippery slope effect taking place was made clear and the district did not want to go down that road. Trustee Karen Driscoll also interjected that the reasoning for the masks would be to protect the drivers and allowing a mask-free zone would be counterproductive.
Marlow explained that she wants to prevent any possible altercation between drivers, parents, students, and faculty which led to her making a motion to require masks on the bus with no infraction to the students, but rather masks be provided for those who do not have them. The motion carried unanimously.