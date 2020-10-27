BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District started ITS board meeting with the fiscal year 2020 budget review where Superintendent Brian Kress explained where the district is financially and how COVID-19 has affected it negatively and positively. Kress went through each of the different parts of the budget explaining the shortfalls and upswings, as well as areas where increased spending took place as directed.
The district recorded just over $400,000 in savings in 2019, and then saved over $800,000 in 2020, according to Kress, and he stated that he would like to see the district at a $1.5 million level to ensure that any project that could rear its head has the funding to cover it. He did attribute some of the savings to the immediate closing of the buildings in March, but also explained that because of the issues with closing down the facilities, the district lost money on rentals and utilization of the locations. He also made notes of the use of the summer lunch budget to carry out the Bronco Bus Bites program and that because of the program, there are some increased expenditures that were not foreseeable.
Ultimately, the district remained financially stable through the introduction of the pandemic and summer with plans to keep heading in that direction, Kress said.
NEW PROGRAMS AND POLICY UPDATES
Assistant Superintendent Ryan Wilson introduced the new program that Blackfoot High School is looking to implement to the trustees on Thursday. The new program is an unmanned aircraft program — utilizing drones to teach the students about the career possibilities with unmanned aircraft. Wilson explained that the potential new class could be another addition to the Blackfoot School District repertoire of classes.
Wilson also covered policy updates with the school board, including explaining the changes to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID plan from the previous Board of Health meeting. The Board of Health made a motion to eliminate the capacity for outside events such as football games and increasing the seating capacity of the soon-to-start winter indoor sports.
The policy change would require all that would attend a sporting event at Hartkopf Field at Blackfoot High School to wear a mask when entering the stadium. Masks would be required to enter, but they will not enforce them to be worn during the football games, but rather will request people to utilize social distancing as a tool to mitigate the potential spread of COVID.
The policy update may all be for naught following Gov. Brad Little’s adjustment to the Reopen Idaho plan which moved the entire state back to stage three with some modifications. One of those modifications involves the capacity of indoor and outdoor events. The outdoor events are limited to a 25% capacity and indoor gatherings are limited to less than 50 people. These limitations may see some modifications for school events, but that was not made clear in the press conference with Gov. Little on Monday. Gov. Little did note that this will not mean schools will move to a solely distance-based learning model like it did in the spring and asks people to take personal responsibility when they will be in a location where they cannot safely social distance.