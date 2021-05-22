BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board met Thursday evening to cover a large agenda. Throughout the meeting, they discussed graduation plans for both Blackfoot High School and Independence High.
Moreover, the district announced the retiring of employees and other projects ongoing and in the future.
Starting with graduations, Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress was pleased to announce that they will be holding more traditional style graduations this year on June 4 and June 5. Blackfoot High School will be held at 7 p.m. in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center as well as simulcasting the graduation to the BHS gymnasium.
The hope is that each of the graduates may have all of those who wish to support them able to do so either in person, in the gym, or through a live feed. Independence High School will be hosting their graduation on June 5 at 6 p.m., also at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
Both graduations will be a step toward the recovery from the pandemic that left the nation reeling last spring and seniors searching for a different way to celebrate their last days in high school. Despite the positive responses to the schools’ quick action to come up with an alternative, the desire remained to return to a classic type of celebration.
Once Kress finished with explaining that they will be holding graduations in the aforementioned format, he turned his time to announcing the longer-than-desired list of educators and district professionals that will be retiring at the end of their contracts with the district.
Those retiring will be missed by students and faculty alike; educators dedicate their entire careers to bettering the future generations and deserve to be celebrated for all of their effort they put forth into sculpting the young minds of the countless numbers of students they have impacted. The district will be holding a celebration for these educators and staff as well.
After these announcements, Kress turned the time over to members of each committee for updates on Sources of Strength, Gear Up, and the projects that will take place over the summer.
Starting with Sources of Strength, the project was in its fledgling year and turned into a massive support system throughout the district. At Blackfoot High School, they had peer leaders of all grades ready to help their classmates through any tough situation they could.
Sources of Strength had themed days during the week to draw in those who were not sure about being part of something or not sure about being able to talk to their friends or classmates.
One of the most memorable is Dodgeball Wednesday. Students lined the gym for a rousing game of dodgeball during their lunch period. SoS also lined the hallways with pleasant-to-read and visually appealing signs that were there to remind the students that they are loved and that it is acceptable to want to talk about the tough times, especially through the constantly evolving year with the pandemic. SoS has become a strong staple in the Blackfoot education system, and will only continue to grow into a positive beacon that was cultivated during the pandemic.
Updates about Gear Up and the summer projects would be shared next; Mr. Silzly started with explaining that he will continue some of the projects that he has been working on in the maintenance side of things, but also noted that certain construction projects from the bond will also begin this summer season.
The board also made sure to recognize the student athletes from the boys’ district championship track team and the girls’ softball district champions. Spring athletics at BHS had a strong season and Kress wanted to make sure the rest of the board were aware of the students’ dedication to their school and teammates.