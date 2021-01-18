BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board met Thursday evening for the first meeting of the year, which involves the election of a new chairperson, vice chair, and treasurer. Beyond that, they would hear reports from the members of the BTEC (Blackfoot Technical Education Center) Committee regarding the process and stages they have made it through as they work closer to the March 9 election.
Superintendent Brian Kress started the meeting by inviting the chairperson of the BTEC to present to the board regarding the current status of the bonding process as well as the nuances of the proposal.
Kress invited Chris Cannon, CPA, to speak to the board members about the financial side of the bond and the current status of percentages as well as the benefits for seeking a bond at the current time. Cannon explained that the money request comes in at a unique time with the retiring of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center bond, and with new programs that the state has rolled out, they are able to request a larger sum with the state funding the interest and part of the payments. Cannon concluded by expressing support for the bond and the planned road ahead for the high school and new elementary school.
Kress then invited members of the committee to the board room to address the members. Ron Murray, facilitator of the bond committee, introduced the current status of the bonding process to the board after introductions were given.
Murray said he was invited to a think tank to hear the ideas of creating a technical career center in Blackfoot as well as exploring the different options of creating a new elementary school that would better serve the I.T. Stoddard Elementary students.
I.T. Stoddard utilizes two different modular classrooms on the south side of the school and has been above its capacity for three years now. The goal of the bond is to build a new elementary school where the current soccer fields are, relocate the soccer fields across Walker Street, illuminate the ball fields, and repurpose Stoddard into a tech center.
Plans and drawings had been presented to the committee months back regarding how accesses could be created from classrooms of Stoddard straight into their respective shops. Each class in the TEC would have the opportunity to use a classroom that is attached to an adjacent area that is designed around that specific discipline.
Murray touched on the many different areas they have noted as areas of focus for the funds from the bond, including the track and the atrium they want to build in front of the old high school gym. Trustee Mary Jo Marlow asked about the reality of using the atrium as a lunchroom and how they would get the meals to the students. Kress responded that they would transport meals to the location similar to what they do for some of the other schools and how Idaho Falls handles meals for some of their locations.
Murray said he understands the lunchroom at the high school currently only has a capacity of 50 students due to the coronavirus pandemic and that he remembers eating in that same lunchroom when he attended Blackfoot High School years ago.
Murray addressed a rising question that many have posed at this point — he noted that people with different interests in the bond have asked why one thing over another has been highlighted. He explained that it would be hard to highlight every major part of it so they had gone with some of the key features and have recently moved to including other portions of the bond into their name to remind others along with themselves that the bond is more than one specific thing — it is everything. Murray then would move on to the financial numbers.
He highlighted the fact that even with the assumed addition of the new bond, Blackfoot would be nearly 60 cents cheaper than the surrounding areas, with Aberdeen having the highest taxpayer contribution in the area. The only three districts in the area that come in cheaper than Blackfoot — including the new bond amounts — include Pocatello, Shelley, and Firth school districts. The average currently is $4.29 per $1,000 of taxed property value, which Blackfoot is currently at $4.03 and will be down to $3.76 with the new bond, assuming it passes.
Murray also wanted the board to know that the funds for the signs that have been placed around the city were funded by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. They want this program implemented as well and have a large percentage of tribal members that attend the Blackfoot School District. The committee has already had all of the first batch of signs spoken for and will be working to get another batch for those wishing to show their support of the movement.
Following the bonding information, Kress directed the board’s focus toward the renewal of the district’s supplemental levy. The district has requested a supplemental levy every two years since 1987 and will be requesting another this year.
The previous levy was for $2.175 million each year over two years and this year they will be seeking $2 million each year for two years. Similar to other districts in the area, Blackfoot will be seeking a lower supplemental levy this election season.
The funds from the levy will be used to maintain salaries as well as the hiring of new employees when needed. The need for a supplemental levy comes into perspective as Blackfoot reports enrollment increases again this year, with over 160 more students joining the district than those who graduated. The goal for the district is to remain “in the black” even with the lower amount being requested, and Kress expressed confidence in being able to do so comfortably.
The last actions the board took before entering executive session was the reorganization of the roles of the board members. Marlow nominated Bonnie Hepworth to take the role of chairperson following her last year as vice chair. The nomination was seconded and affirmed by the remainder of the board.
Karen Driscoll nominated Sonya Harris to serve as the board’s Treasurer, which went uncontested. The vice chairperson role was placed on Dewane Wren, who previously served as the chairman.
They scheduled the rest of their normal board meetings for the rest of the year as well as discussing the school calendar. Kress admitted that he feels certain breaks could be shortened, but those on the calendar committee feel it would be best to keep the schedule as it is with the week-long spring break, week-long Thanksgiving break, and the current length of the Christmas break. He did feel that some of the breaks could be shorter, but was opposed by the members of the committee.
Wren noted that it could be possible that Blackfoot just remains the longest running school each year and agreed that starting any earlier than they currently do would not be feasible. The rest of the board agreed, and ratified the proposed calendar for the 2021-2022 school year before entering executive session.