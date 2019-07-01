BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District trustees held a special meeting on Monday to disclose the recent bids for a new copy machine contract for the district.
A very favorable report was given by Business Manager Ryan Wilson when it came to the contract and the services that would be received.
The recommendation was to go with Valley Office Systems which would provide a total of 29 machines to the district and the 11 schools in the district. The contract calls for all new machines, full service and repairs and all of the toner that is used in the machines for a total of just over $55,000 per year for the five years of the contract. That will amount to just over $276,000 for the duration of the contract.
At the end of the contract, the district can purchase the used machines, or continue the contract with a new set of machines.
This is a very favorable contract for the district and will be saving the district a considerable amount of money over the next five years, officials said.
There was some discussion for the purpose of clarification of a few of the details for the board and once those questions had been answered, the board went directly to a vote.
The board approved Wilson’s recommendation by a 5-0 vote.
There was one other item on the agenda and it was a personnel item and the details were not discussed nor disclosed to the public.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 18.