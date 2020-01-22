BLACKFOOT — There wasn’t a whole lot of change Wednesday night during reorganization of the Blackfoot school board.
Dewane Wren will remain as the chairman of the board. Bonnie Hepworth will stay as vice-chair. Sonya Harris was chosen as treasurer of the board.
Before any business was conducted, Karen Driscoll and Hepworth were sworn in as board members at the start of the meeting. Driscoll takes the seat vacated by Carlos Mercado.
The board scheduled dates and times for regular board meetings, generally conducting meetings on the third Thursday of each month with the exception of May, June, and December due to scheduling conflicts. Superintendent Brian Kress expressed a desire to have the meetings at different locations throughout the district whenever possible.
Kress was scheduled to give a state of the district address during Wednesday’s meeting, but last week’s snow days interfered with those plans, Kress said. Blackfoot schools were closed all but one day last week due to poor road conditions with snowstorms and high winds bringing drifts.
“I had every intention of giving a strong state of the district address tonight, but I was unable to prepare it with school only being in session one day last week,” Kress said. “I will give an address at the next meeting.”
Kress said the district had a strong inservice meeting Monday.
“We had a great time, we recognized a very dedicated staff,” Kress said.
Kress also presented board members with service pins as he did with the staff earlier in the week. Board members who had previously been teachers for the Blackfoot district were awarded for combined teaching, administration, and board service.