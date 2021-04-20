BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board of Trustees along with Superintendent Brian Kress held their monthly board meeting on Thursday evening and started it off right with some recognition of students.
First up was the sixth through eighth grade students that participate in the Gifted and Talented program in the district. The students that participated in the History Day competition this year were recognized for their efforts as well as their placements in the competition.
Each of the competitors put forth serious effort from designing websites to poster board and speech expository speaking, the students demonstrated their projects to panels of judges and were scored. Blackfoot placed a handful of students, but overall, each student that competed in the past moved forward from their previous placing last year.
Vicki Chase, teacher and director of the GT program at Mountain View Middle School, explained that during the shutdown and throughout the summer students continued to work on their projects for the next competition with one in particular emailing her on many occasions about his idea for his project. He wanted to explore the history of dogsled mail delivery in Alaska; his project would be exactly what he needed to find himself in the placings.
Chase had invited each of her students to attend the recognition and the school board expressed excitement for their accomplishments not only for this year but last year as well because they were not able to have the students attend for recognition because of COVID.
Following the GT kids were the Blackfoot High School cheerleaders. The cheerleaders recently competed in the state cheer tournament where they received the highest marks for the all-female routines. Christi Stufflebeam introduced the team to the trustees and explained what they did to reach the state competition. The cheer squad joined their coach at the meeting receiving recognition from the board for their hard work. The Blackfoot cheerleading squad performed well at state with an overall ranking of third for 4A.
The board quickly shifted its attention to the rest of their agenda where they were provided an update regarding the funds of the bond that passed in March. The updates provided showed that there was a drop in interest rates by nearly half a percent, dropping it to 2.08%, which in turn could mean less burden on the taxpayers in the long run. Furthermore, the information indicated that they are primed to get the project underway.
The Blackfoot School Board will meet again in May for their monthly meeting on Thursday, May 20.