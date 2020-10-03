BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot school board held a meeting following the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District’s Board of Health meeting Thursday to make decisions regarding their recent adjustment to AA/BB scheduling following the shift from minimal-risk to moderate-risk in in Bingham County.
The change came two weeks prior and the school board held a special meeting to decide if they felt the need to follow the initial plan set forth by their return to school framework.
At the previous meeting, Superintendent Brian Kress suggested they follow the course set forth by their framework, which would return to the schools back to the process they had when they did the soft open during the start of the school year. The soft open included two cohorts based on last name attending in an A/B/A/B schedule during the school week. That soft open lasted for two weeks as planned and then transitioned to all the students attending school all four days of the school week. It would not be long after the transition to full throttle that the SIPH board decided to move all but one county into the moderate-risk category.
The trustees made some alterations to the initial plan, which would allow students to attend their scheduled classes two days in a row in efforts to make planning easier on their parents and outside resources. Questions about whether parents were able to provide enough input were brought up, and trustee Karen Driscoll explained that they were provided a time during a public hearing prior to the decision to be made by the board, and they heard from those who wished to provide testimony at the time and then went on and made their decision. That decision involved the soft open and then turn into the alteration to the soft open in that meeting.
Now, the school board waited to see what SIPH decided, and based on the trends, made a decision to reinstate full-attendance school starting Monday, Oct. 5. Students will be back in the classroom but there may be some requests to have students wearing face coverings during classes where they will not be able to properly socially distance.
The school board did not make face coverings mandatory; they went with the strong suggestion that students use face coverings in places where they are needed, and will be sending information to parents of the students who have an instructor that requests that the students wear masks for health concerns.
Kress, in a letter posted to Facebook, acknowledged that not all students are able to wear a mask, and expressed that the district will work within its capabilities to accommodate them as long as the district is made aware of the circumstances.
The board also acknowledged that they will need to make some revisions to their high and critical risk plans to better fulfill the needs of the students. They have made some changes and those are available for review in their response plan which is posted on the district website.
The final area that Kress covered in his letter to the public was regarding extracurricular activities. He first noted that he does not like the idea of school without the extracurricular activities, and cannot envision the school year without them. However, he issued the challenge for those who wish to attend the athletic games and other activities to come prepared with a face covering, that they are limiting seating in the grandstands to 40 percent capacity, families are expected to social distance, students who wish to be grouped in the student cheer section are required to wear a face covering, and a few other minor adjustments.
“We can do better,” he wrote in his letter. “Please help us keep these activities going,” Kress expressed.
Ultimately, the district continues to make adjustments as the board sees fit; taking the consideration of the parents and patrons into account and sharing their concerns before making a decision.