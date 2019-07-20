BLACKFOOT — The board of trustees for Blackfoot School District 55 met Thursday night, with money being the most discussed item. The board also approved a new science curriculum, reviewed policies, and discussed a request to sell some of its currently unused land.
Finances
Superintendent Brian Kress reported that the district’s annual financial audit will begin next week. “I am confident that we will meet the budget figures given (to the board) in June,” he said. The fiscal year for public schools in Idaho starts on July 1 and ends on June 30 of the following calendar year.
Business manager Teresa Rowe reported that the end-of-June balance for the district was $1,563,674, which is approximately $400,000 higher than this time last year. The end-of-the-month balance has consistently been greater than one year before for over 15 months straight.
Rowe also said that the district had received 98 percent of the revenue originally projected for the 2018-19 fiscal year. Revenue typically does not match exactly with the amount projected when the budget is prepared for the year. This is mostly due to how Idaho’s school funding formula works, which is based on enrollment.
Rowe also reported that the food services budget had a $32,000 deficit for the year. “That number will go down some,” Rowe remarked, “because last year’s revenues (for food services) are still coming in.”
The food service budget has been in the red for several years running; however, the size of this deficit “has been going down every year consistently,” said Kress after the meeting. The food service and child nutrition budget is difficult to balance due to government funding programs and nutrition requirements which change on a yearly basis.
Trustee Sonya Harris inquired whether custodial costs go down over the summer when school is in session. Rowe replied that it did not for two reasons: first, the schools do host sports-related activities and community group rentals over the summer which require custodial attention; and second, summer is when the custodians do their “deep cleaning” between school years.
Kress reported on the end-of-year balances for individual school accounts, which are cash checking accounts for student activities. These accounts are for the monies which the schools raise themselves through fundraisers and rental of school facilities to outside groups. The monies are used for student dances and activities, sports, and class gifts.
When asked why the balances for the districts elementary schools were so variable, Kress replied: “These are the funds that the schools and support groups like the PTAs raise and they are obligated (exclusively) to the students. The money raised all depends on the nature of the fundraisers.”
Board chairman Dewane Wren remarked that, “I am so pleased with the effort that the district has made to get us back in the black,” referring to the $1.4 million deficit that the Blackfoot district incurred five years ago. Since then, the district has pulled itself out of that hole through a multi-year effort of financial austerity and caution, finally arriving back in the black near the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
Land inquiry
An unnamed party inquired if some of the district’s land holdings could be purchased. The land in question is in the unused field next to the high school soccer fields. The parcel is adjacent to the Blackfoot River and would accommodate three single-family residences if developed. The zoning for the entire field is R-1.
The trustees agreed informally that if they did decide to sell, the land would be put up for bid. Wren remarked that he wasn’t sure that they could sell the land for development even if they wanted to. The district received a similar inquiry approximately two decades ago and could not move on the request because of problems with the land boundary. Where the land boundary is really located must be resolved before the school board can even discuss selling any part of the field.
Next to the field in question, the Blackfoot River is the accepted boundary between the City of Blackfoot and the Fort Hall Reservation. The 150-year old treaty that established the reservation used the river as it northern boundary. The problem is that the course of the Blackfoot River was changed in the 1960s.
During 1963-64, the Army Corps of Engineers realigned the lower 18 miles of the Blackfoot River, added levies and diverted the stream that used to run through the middle of the future high school soccer fields into a flood-control diversion canal to the east. This project began 20 years of land disputes because moving the river channel affected the reservation border.
The border of the reservation and the resolution of the dispute is the subject of the federal Blackfoot River Land Exchange Act of 2014. Because of the uncertainty over the exact current boundary of the district’s land next to the river and its status with regards to the federal act resolving the border dispute, the school board directed the superintendent to inquire as to where the boundary is between the district’s field and the reservation.
Science curriculum
Christine Silzly, principal of Stoddard Elementary School and chair of the committee that selected the new science curriculum, presented the committee’s recommendation for a new curriculum. The current curriculum has not been updated for many years.
For grades kindergarten through four, the committee recommended that the district use the science curriculum designed and provided by the State of Idaho.
This has the advantage of covering all science topics listed in Idaho’s science curriculum. It also will save the district money since it does not include a commercial price tag.
The committee selected the science curriculum by Pearson for grades five through 12 with the exception of zoology, for which they preferred the McGraw-Hill zoology text and program. The Pearson program meets all of the guidelines of Idaho’s science standards.
The Pearson curriculum is designed around workbooks which the students use for lessons and lab exercises. Hard copy textbooks and digital content are also included in the curriculum package. Also, the district pays one price up front for a program that provided fresh student workbooks every year for the life of the multi-year curriculum contract.
The committee considered several different science curriculum programs over the last year. They narrowed that down to three different commercial packages before deciding on Pearson supplemented by McGraw-Hill for zoology.
“We felt the other textbooks were too basic compared to Pearson,” Silzly explained to the board. “We like Pearson because of its detail and because it gives flexibility to the teachers and allows for building our own lesson plans.”