BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District 55 honored and announced retiring employees of the district Monday afternoon in a ceremony at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
District Superintendent Brian Kress emceed the event and spoke glowingly of the 244 years of service to the district that the 13 retiring employees had given and of the many accomplishments of the group.
Each and every one of the retirees have been instrumental in the progress the students have made over the years and the ISAT test scores are reflecting the progress the district has made, Kress said.
Blackfoot is outpacing the state of Idaho in scores released last week and part of that is due to the efforts the 13 retirees who were on the stage Monday afternoon, he added.
“These people have been miracle workers,” Kress said. “The challenges that these folks have dealt with over the years — things that this team has dealt with and the time spent with students on their behalf — cannot be measured.”
Kress went on to state that the group not only has spent 244 cumulative years of service, but that 165 years of duty was spent as teachers and that has only helped to build the foundation for what the district will be able to accomplish in the coming years.
“We are accomplishing great things in this district and we are making progress on the goals and standards that we have set for the district,” Kress said. “That is why what these folks have done for us is so very important.”
The 13 retirees include Lance Baguley, Thaine Cashmore, Layne Elison, Pete Golinveaux, Rose Jax, Julia Nilsson, Debra St. John, Trish Moore, Dave Brenchley, Laurel Brummond, Evona Young, Dori Stevenson, and Agnes Schrire. The group has an average age of 61.3 and range in age from 55 to 64 and have had different duties, ranging from teacher to child nutrition to Para BHSG.
“We as a district cannot be passive in our approach to how this district is to be run,” Kress added. “Changes presented to us by the Legislature mandate that we all become more pro-active in who serves us and how they do so. We must continue on our path to success and if that means we become more politically active, then we must do so and let our voices be heard.”
The political scene for the district has been changed from the traditional May arena to the November arena, meaning that school boards may not be settled until after the November elections and this was done by recent legislative measures.
“The impact that these 13 retirees had on the lives of countless students over the years cannot be measured in mere numbers,” Kress said. “They have impacted every aspect of what those students have become and many are some of the most productive members of our society and community today.”