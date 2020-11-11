BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District will be hosting a kickoff event Thursday to share as much information as possible with the parents and patrons of the district. A community focus group has been meeting for the past five months in effort to find a solution to the growing problem of the overcrowded I.T. Stoddard Elementary School as well as explore options for increased opportunity for students attending school in the Blackfoot district.
Superintendent Brian Kress will present information to the parents and patrons of the district starting at 6:30 p.m. in hopes that they will receive feedback for the committee to work on as March of 2021 gets closer. The meeting will originate from the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center but due to the increased restrictions placed on group sizes just two weeks ago by Gov. Brad Little, the amount of in-person attendance has been lowered, and instead, the discussion will be held for live broadcast through Zoom. Zoom is a free software for webinars and meetings that has become a staple in education and corporate meetings since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
To connect to the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/91412703443 or if you already have the Zoom application downloaded, the meeting ID is 91412703443.
The bond committee that grew out of the focus group has been working to find the right answers as they begin the next steps of their process. The primary goals when the vision was presented involved building a new elementary school that would be large enough to allow for continued growth and repurposing the current I.T. Stoddard Elementary building into something to extend the Blackfoot High School campus.
The two schools are separated by a parking lot and not much else at this point and are not able to provide everything to the students that administrators would like, including offering career technical education options to every student that would like them. This school year alone, BHS had to tell 80 students they would not be able to participate in the welding program at the school because they cannot overfill the classes to that point and they would not have enough equipment to take on those students at this point. These problems became a jumping off point for the committee and they started brainstorming ideas.
Ideas ranged from trying to find a way to benefit every school, to the idea of looking at building a brand new high school like Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls and Madison High School in Rexburg. The idea was of interest to quite a few members, but one of the goals established early on was to not cost the taxpayers in Blackfoot any more than they are paying right now. The way they planned on not costing the taxpayers any more than they are currently paying came into reality after the discussion regarding the retirement of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center’s bond, which reaches finality at the end of 2021.
Assuming that votes were in favor of the new bond, it would take effect Jan. 1 of 2022, making a seamless transition without an increase in taxes. One member of the committee hammered on this point, explaining that the only way he could take part in supporting development of this magnitude would be if it would not increase the burden on the taxpayers and that he would be the voice of the taxpayer throughout the process if that is what it took. With that goal in mind, the committee invited Headwaters Construction from the Idaho Falls area to present their most recent projects and the costs of them.
Headwaters sent two members of their team to present to the committee regarding the cost of building a new elementary school as well as ways to repurpose the I.T. Stoddard building.
Getting into the details, Headwaters’ presentation showed that a new elementary school would not only be feasible on the dollar amounts that were provided as baseline, but also would leave plenty of room to explore different options to improve multiple schools in the district and explore the idea of turning I.T. Stoddard into a fully synchronous CTE center where students could begin learning a trade skill.
The CTE idea has drawn interest from local manufacturers Spudnik and Premier Technology because it would create a direct line to new employees who are already trained. It was expressed during one of the committee meetings that if that level of experience is available right out of high school, those students who want to work in the trade industry will have the experience to make themselves marketable, ensuring that they would be on a short list for openings as they became available.
Christy Kotter of Premier Technology said having this avenue of potential new employees sparked Premier’s interest in the idea of a CTE center in the area. Comments were also made that the director of the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) had expressed strong interest in the idea of a CTE in the area where they could do some joint courses with the possibilities of hosting evening classes there as well. When it has come to the CTE angle, the response has remained positive, but the cost has been prohibitive.
As the cost became more real, different projects were thrown into the mix, including new lighting at the football field, lighted baseball fields, and an additional soccer field, for starters. As the conversations grew, so did the ideas of what should be done to make the best bang for the buck and certain things that may have been overlooked by different members were noticed, such as the track at BHS. Currently, because of the current state of the track, BHS cannot officially hold a track meet because it is a possibility that a student athlete could get hurt because of the small holes or softer spots.
The committee started to search for solutions to each of these problems that different members had come up with, narrowing the list down at each interval. The cost of a new high school was also shown with using Thunder Ridge as a model — even shrunk down to a 4A-sized school — a new high school would be near the $50 million range and would increase taxes, so the mantra of not costing taxpayers more money would go out the window if that were a focal point for the committee and would not solve the issue that the elementary is already using two modular classrooms and is bursting at the seams metaphorically. Because of that dollar amount, the original presentation of exploring the elementary school idea and repurposing I.T. Stoddard was the direction that the committee went with as well as some of the athletic field upgrades.