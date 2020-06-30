BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District #55 Board of Trustees held their annual budget hearing last week and while assembled tackled a full agenda of items as well.
Agenda items included a series of reports. First up was the superintendent update regarding the Tech Refresh, which Superintendent Brian Kress indicated was on target to get rolling when school is back in session.
The May Financial Report was given followed by the school finance report and with a few exceptions, everything seems to be in order.
Kress also reported that the annual ISBA convention is scheduled for Nov. 11-13 in Sun Valley, but there was also a caveat in that the ISBA has offered to bring the convention to the local districts.
Next up was discussion on board advisory committees and there was some clarification on the board’s participation in the various committees. It was recommended that the board members accept assignments to participate on the various committees and that they rotate through so that each will have the opportunity to participate with all of the various committees.
Sonya Harris volunteered to be on the Finance Committee, putting her on two of the primary committees concerned with the finances of the board. Mary Jo Marlow requested to stay on the Calendar Committee and various other committees were discussed and final assignments will be made during the July meeting.
Next up was a report on the timeline for the magnet school and Kress reported that everything was on course.
Kress also gave a report on the Continuous Improvement Plan and there was discussion on the consent agenda placement on the monthly meeting agendas.
The big issue there was whether the consent agenda should be placed before or after any executive sessions that are scheduled.
Kress also reported on the Facility Vision Committee and it centered around the proposed refurbishing of some facilities, possible replacement of facilities, and adoption of facilities to additional uses.
Next up was discussion of schools reopening in August.
“Our children need to get back to school,” Kress said. “We will have the option of working with teachers and students who feel uncomfortable with coming back to school, but we need to make every effort to be open and getting our kids back into the schools.”
Next up was the presentation of the proposed budget for 2020-2021. A very thorough presentation was offered by Kress, specifying exactly where the budget stands, what the carryovers are, what the status of the district is financially, and the expectations for the future. He also commented on the 5 percent hold back required by the state and Gov. Little and what the forecast for the future holds. He also commented on the hiring freeze and salary freeze implemented for teachers, administrators, and staff for the coming year.
The board accepted a motion to accept the budget as proposed by Bonnie Hepworth, it was seconded by Marlow, and the board voted unanimously to accept the budget.
Next up were some business items which included accepting the paper bid results, Policy 677.8, summer maintenance projects, and a request for bid for BPAC director and BPAC coordinator.
The board policy was pushed through waiving a first reading and pushing through with action.
All items received the appropriate motion and seconded and were voted on and passed with a unanimous vote.
The board then recessed to move to executive session.
Upon return to open session approximately 20 minutes later, the Board unanimously approved of Teacher Contracts for 2020-2021, payment of May bills, and a request to permit the Blackfoot High School basketball team to travel to Sandy, Utah, July 9-11 for a tournament. There was some discussion on the BHS basketball travel and after assurances from Principal Roger Thomas that they had vetted the tournament and that there were going to be sufficient social distancing protocols in place and that the gymnasiums in use would be using proper sanitation procedures, a motion was accepted from Karen Driscoll and seconded by Hepworth to approve all items on the consent agenda.
The vote was once again unanimous.