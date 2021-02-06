BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress went to social media last week to announce gratitude and praise for the actions taken by everyone to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as well as the effort the multitude of medical facilities are taking to hold vaccination clinics for educators in the area.
There have been multiple districts in the Blackfoot area that have taken part in these vaccination fairs over the past few weeks in efforts to inoculate their staff in hopes of preventing them from contracting the coronavirus. The increased number of those vaccinated has coincided with the decrease of percent positivity in Idaho for more than 30 days despite the rest of the United States seeing another surge.
Kress also noted that due to Gov. Brad Little’s announcement of Idaho stepping forward into stage three of Rebound Idaho, some restrictions on the district have also been lifted — most notably, the ability to utilize the facilities for public interaction of group sizes of up to 50.
The announcement from Gov. Little came on Tuesday during a press briefing where he also acknowledged the additional strains in neighboring states. His position has remained the same on the subject — Idaho will get through this together and people should not let their guard down now.
Kress highlighted a similar point stating, “I believe we are a long ways away from being done with COVID-19, but we are definitely on a good path.”
The comment shows that within the past 11 months, although things may have looked grim at different points, hope is alive and well and the people of Blackfoot (and Idaho) are resilient.
The resilience of the districts in Bingham County as well as their approaches to handling the many different ways of promoting education have proven to be strong and the effort put forth by the multiple districts and their administration continue to provide education options when others are not as lucky. The superintendents meet on a regular basis and share what is or is not working in their plans, keeping the information avenues open to better serve the community.
Kress concluded his message with, “I know full well there is still much to be done, but I am so pleased and proud of what we have accomplished in the past 11 months. Please take a moment and reflect on the past 11 months. The Blackfoot School District has not been perfect, but I truly believe we have been there for our students, families and community.”