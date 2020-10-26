BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board was introduced to the Idaho Lives Project by Saundra Eldredge Thursday during the monthly school board meeting.
The Idaho Lives Project is a proactive campaign that helps students deal with the issues faced in today’s world including bullying and cyber bullying, suicide and suicidal thoughts, self-worth, depression, and other categories of mental health.
Eldredge explained that the fledgling program has received a lot of interest from faculty, staff, and students, with each of the prospective leaders and peer leaders explaining that they have a vested interest in the program because they want to help. The program developed around increasing social-emotional learning skills will be implemented in sections as suggested by the coordination material and will start with K-6.
The project will focus on sources of strength to empower the program including combined adult advisors and peer leaders to create a positive culture in the schools through different campaigns.
In the 2020-2021 school year alone, they plan on enacting between four and six different ad campaigns in the school district to promote positivity in the school environment following in the footsteps of Twin Falls High School which is in its second year in the program.
Eldredge provided anecdotal information regarding what the students at TFHS have been doing this year including a “winged” event where students made wings out of paper with the names of at least three people they can confide in or trust as a way to show how thankful they are for having them in their lives.
In the Blackfoot School District, each of the different levels of education will have advisors at each of the schools. Blackfoot High School will start with nine advisors, Mountain View Middle School will have four, and Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade will have three. Elementary schools throughout the district will have advisors based on the school population.
The goal is to have the peer leaders leading the charge on the program and Eldredge explained that she has already received over 100 nominations from the staff and students for different prospective peer leaders. In a traditional year, they would take all 110 nominations received and bring them all to the same training where they would be able to decide if they were able to fulfill the role as needed as well as if they wanted to take part in the program; however, this year is not traditional and they will be limited to 40 students for the first training because of the limitations of the software that will be used to connect all of the participants into the same seminar.
Board Chairman Dewane Wren asked if they would be able to incorporate other students down the road or if some of those chosen end up not wanting to participate. Eldredge explained that she had the same concerns as well when she first started the research into the program, but later learned it is not an issue to train replacements as well as expand the number of peer leaders after the program gets off the ground and that she intends on trying to do so.
Prior to the program hitting full stride, they will be holding meetings twice a month to ensure they are prepared to roll the program out on time and intend to have their first advisory meeting on Nov. 6. Although this day has been marked as a tough one for all to attend, they will keep this date for the start of the service and get the rest up to speed as soon as possible.
Some of the required subjects that the Sources of Strength program as it has been named include suicide information and prevention. The state requires that the school offer this information as well as have a coordinator established for the Sources of Strength program to which Eldredge has already been appointed. Based on the state’s request, the advisors and peer leaders will be required to participate in the QPR training (Question, Persuade, Refer) program that focuses on suicide prevention.
The QPR program is utilized across the state through the health department and offers certified training to allow people to be better prepared to not only help prevent suicide, but also recognize those who may be asking for help, but no one else sees it.
Through the QPR program and data collected by Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), those who have participated in the QPR program leave the certification training feeling properly prepared to recognize and provide aid to those who need it.
According to Eldredge, they will have approximately 250 people attending the QPR training and look forward to starting this program in the district. Wren asked if this program has been met with any friction to which Eldredge responded that nearly all interaction on the subject has been positive with many of those who spoke to her explained that they felt that they would be a good fit for the program.
“Our only issue thus far has been scheduling,” Eldredge stated. Trustee Bonnie Hepworth added to the topic saying, “I believe in empowering the youth and I have heard a lot of feedback from the students already.” She explained that since the subject has been introduced in the school, students have been talking about being part of the peer leaders.
The program kicks off in the first half of November and will be implemented throughout the district over the next few months.