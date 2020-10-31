BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board will hold a special meeting this week to review the current status of risk levels of COVID-19 in the district because of the level change on Thursday by Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health.
Superintendent Brian Kress posted a notice on Facebook to the parents, faculty, students, and staff to explain what the situation currently is and the plan to hold a special meeting to decide the next steps for the district. Under their plan that they had approved by SIPH and crafted by the board of trustees, the district will have on week from the SIPH Board’s decision to decide whether to ratify their decision and follow suit with the risk level increase, deny it and remain in the moderate-risk level in the district, or motion to change the course of the plan.
The district’s return to school plan is a living document that they have had to modify and make adjustments to in the past in efforts to find the proper balance for the students, parents, and staff. Because the document is fluid, the district has utilized its ability to implement, analyze, and adjust when necessary.
The special board meeting will be posted once the date is selected, but it may be delayed until Wednesday or Thursday because Tuesday elections day. Superintendent Kress stated: “In the meantime, I will be working to gather information for the board to help make a decision. As is customary, I will make a recommendation to the board at which time they can take the action they deem appropriate. Please know I am well aware of the desires of our parents. I will use this time to have conversations with our staff. I hope to have a decision sooner rather than later so that students and families can have time to make the necessary arrangements brought about by the school board’s decision.”