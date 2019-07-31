BLACKFOOT – The largest maintenance job for the Blackfoot School District over the summer appears to be well on its way to completion.
The school bus hub and turnaround project at Mountain View Middle School and in the area between the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center and Stoddard Elementary School are nearing the stage where asphalt will be able to be laid and then it will be curing and painting to complete the project.
At the middle school, all of the prep work has been completed and the concrete curbs have been completed, according to workers on the site.
The areas that needed to be addressed — the bus turnaround area and the parent pick-up area — have been completed sans the laying of the asphalt. The extension of the teachers’ parking area has also been expanded and is ready for the asphalt which could be put down as soon as today or Friday, August 1-2.
At the other location, adjacent to Stoddard Elementary School, the grassy area has had sod removed and the foundation has been worked to build the base up and prepare it for the asphalt. The forms for the concrete work which will be the boundary for the asphalt driveway have been placed. The cut-out area took a lot of grass and dirt removal and the foundation has received a lot of attention and has been packed down, again in preparation for the laying and rolling of the asphalt that is to come.
Once the concrete curbs have cured and are set, the finishing touches of the base work will be completed and preparations for the asphalt will be finalized. That, according to workers on the site, could come by early in the week, possibly on Monday for that work.
After the asphalt has been laid down and has cured and painted, the project will be turned over to the school district for inspection upon completion.