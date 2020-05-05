BLACKFOOT -- Registration for the 2020-2021 school year in Blackfoot School District 55 is now open and has gone online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Superintendent Brian Kress.
Kress said registration can be achieved in one of two ways:
- Complete an online survey for each student. If your student is a new kindergarten student or was not currently enrolled in the district, you will need to complete a few additional forms. The survey should give a link where you can find the necessary forms. The following are links to the registration survey:
Elementary Students (K–6): https://forms.gle/ujXtW8zbL9tWPYWTA
Secondary Students (7–12): https://forms.gle/5gh8MYbB3yjt2N776
- Forms can also be picked up at any school or the district office. Forms can also be delivered via Bronco Bus Bites if so desired. If you want the forms delivered, contact your school and let them know.
If your student is currently enrolled in the Blackfoot School District, the only thing necessary to register them for the 2020-2021 school year is to complete the registration survey.
Each of the secondary schools will work out their own process for students to select their classes, Kress said. Further instructions regarding this process will come from the schools.
Patrons can go to the district's website at www.d55.k12.id.us/ for information and to register.
Kress said the district sent texts and emails with links to the appropriate surveys, collecting about 1,300 responses in the first couple of days, just under a third of the current enrollment.
"We just want to make parents more aware that it's out there," Kress added.
All school offices are open to do registration in person as of Monday for those who don't have internet access, he said.
"We're pleased with where we're seeing the numbers come in," Kress added. "We're hoping it's the start of something new and improved."
A calendar committee meeting was held last week, with the results of that to be presented at the next board meeting Thursday. Kress said Blackfoot's proposed four-day school calendar closely aligns with Snake River's calendar. He added that the Blackfoot and Shelley districts have been pushing the college of Eastern Idaho to offer Friday classes for students who want them.
Blackfoot is looking ahead to an optional all-day kindergarten, full-time certified interventionists at each elementary school, a new language arts curriculum for grades K-6, brand new iPads for schools with a 2-to-2 ratio at all K-5 schools and a 1-to-1 ratio for grades 6-12, robust elective programs at secondary schools with fine arts, CTE programs and STEM programs, Kress said.