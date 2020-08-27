BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District sent out mass texts and emails to parents as well as posting on their district Facebook page on Wednesday surrounding a reason for a shelter in place order involving a male patient who escaped from State Hospital South.
The subject was found and was in custody at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Blackfoot Police Department. The department thanked the public for their concern and assistance in the matter.
Blackfoot Police received a report of a court ordered male patient￼ who escaped from the State Hospital South at about 3:03 pm. ￼The subject was on foot and on the east side of town.
Students at Blackfoot High School, I.T. Stoddard Elementary, and Mountain View Middle School spent some extra time at their respective schools following the order.
Parents that did not receive the email or a text message from their student’s schools should contact the secretary of that location and verify that their proper contact information is on file. There were many comments on Facebook about parents not being contacted.
The district posts information about major events on its website and Facebook pages to share pertinent information as quickly as possible. Follow them for any and all updates.