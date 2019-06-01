BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot School District 55 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at sites and times as follows:
- Groveland Elementary, 375 W. 170 N. Starting date June 10, end date July 26. Meal start time 11:30 a.m., meal end time 12:45 p.m.
- I.T. Stoddard Elementary, 460 York Dr. Starting date June 10, end date July 26. Meal start time 11:30 a.m., meal end time 12:45 p.m.
- Donald T. Stalker Elementary, 991 W. Center St. Starting date June 10, end date July 26. Meal start time 11:30 a.m., meal end time 12:45 p.m.
- Independence High School, 155 E. Francis. Starting date June 10, end date July 25. Meal start time 11 a.m., meal end time 12 p.m.
- Blackfoot Sixth Grade School, 50 S. Shilling. Starting date June 10, end date July 26. Meal start time 11:30 a.m., meal end time 12:45 p.m.
Activities at the sites include playground, Eat Smart Idaho educational activities, and library activity.