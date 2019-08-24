WAPELLO – The Blackfoot School District held its annual back-to-school night on Thursday for all of its K-through-5 elementary schools and for the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade School. Back-to-school night for all six elementary schools was from 5-6 p.m. and from 6-7 p.m. for the sixth grade.
WAPELLO
Teachers and staff were ready well before 5 p.m. at Wapello Elementary School. Classrooms were already spruced up and decorated when several teachers ran home around 4 p.m. to change out of their classroom-cleaning clothes and into something for greeting parents and students. Others brought a change of clothes with them.
“I’ve been ready for hours,” said one teacher as she performed last-minute straightening of pictures and posters on the walls. “We’ve been here for most of the week already to get ready.”
Teachers all had their own personal touches ready for their students. First grade teacher Sierra Hagar had the names of each of her students written out on a template taped to each desk, which also included all the capital and minuscule letter forms, numbers from 1 to 120 and basic shapes. Also on each desk was a small bag of microwave popcorn with a colorful tag attached saying, “Thanks for popping in!”
WAPELLO KINDERGARTEN
The 2019-20 school year is the first year that the Blackfoot School District will have all-day Kindergarten or other all-day programs and instruction for Kindergarten students at all of its elementary schools. As a result, Wapello has now expanded its former half-day Kindergarten program into an all-day one.
Starting with this school year, Wapello will have two full-day Kindergarten classes with approximately 20 students in each class.
Jill Green and Penny Trujillo will be Wapello’s Kindergarten teachers.
Green is a blond and petite package of concentrated energy who was smiling, calm and patient regardless of speaking to parents, nervous five-year old students, or inquisitive reporters.
“Regardless of whether we teach a half-day or an all-day program, we still have to fulfill all of Idaho’s curriculum for Kindergarten students,” explained Green in the calm before back-to-school night started.
Idaho has a total of 57 curriculum objectives for Kindergarten students.
While 57 standards sounds like a lot, the individual items in those standards are basic skills which are normal for kids at that grade level to learn, like counting to 100 by ones and tens, knowing the connection between numbers and quantity, knowing the alphabet in the correct order, writing letters and spelling simple words.
“In the half-day program, we’d teach them all they needed to know to be ready for first grade,” Green added. “People don’t really realize how much we need to teach our kids in order to do that,” she said, pointing out four posters taped to her classroom wall with all 57 Kindergarten standards listed for anyone to see.
“I’m really excited to see how much we can accomplish this year with our kids with a full day of teaching.”
KINDERGARTEN IN BLACKFOOT
During the 2017-18 school year, only half of Blackfoot’s elementary schools had all-day programs for Kindergarten students. Stoddard, Stalker and Fort Hall elementary schools all offered half-day Kindergarten programs with supplementary curricula that kept the students at school all day.
Stoddard and Stalker both had Jump-Start programs funded by the 21st Century education grant program. Fort Hall Elementary had a state-funded literacy incentive program for its kindergarten-aged students.
Wapello, Ridge Crest and Groveland had half-day Kindergarten classes because that’s all the state will fund for any public school district.
In February, 2018, the Blackfoot School Board decided that despite the extra cost, the district needed to provide its youngest students with a competitive and progressive Kindergarten curriculum on a trial basis. Ridge Crest Elementary was selected as the site of the all-day Kindgarten pilot because it was the elementary school which had been impacted the worst by declining enrollments. The administration’s hopes were that an all-day Kindergarten could have a positive effect on both enrollments and student achievement in the early grades.
The results from the Ridge Crest Kindergarten experiment were sufficiently impressive that the school board decided in March 2019 to extend all-day Kindergarten to the last two schools with half-day programs, Wapello and Groveland, for the 2019-20 school year.