BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot is currently seeking interested parties for the possible creation of a water conservation committee.
The idea of water conservation has been in the forefront of Blackfoot Water Department Superintendent Princeton Lee’s mind for quite some time and as the drought continues in the area, other water departments across the state have made adjustments to their laws to enforce conservation.
Rigby, for instance, recently changed its laws to allow people to water their yards. If the residents’ house number is even, they can only water on even-numbered days, and vice versa for odd-numbered homes. Other areas have days set for watering in efforts to eliminate excess use of ground water and surface water.
This year, it was two weeks into the irrigation season when the state announced there would be curtailments on irrigation water and that limits would be enforced. Following that announcement, the National Weather Service also said there is a high chance that the level of drought in the Northwest United States could be the “new norm.”
That statement — coupled with the current drought situation, the report last year from Keller Associates listing Blackfoot as a community that needs to explore the options for water conservation, and others — pushed Lee to send a letter to Mayor Marc Carroll about wanting to explore conservation.
It would be the curtailments along with the Snake River’s water levels during the earlier part of the summer that would prevent the City of Blackfoot from filling Jensen’s Grove.
Lee suggested the idea of creating a committee of members of the public to serve as an advisory group that would make suggestions to the city in order to establish conservation plans adding Blackfoot to the list of places making positive effects on the current drought crisis. Lee noted that it is difficult sometimes to consider the possible changes to the water levels that the drinking water for the Blackfoot area procured because there is no way to accurately measure the water levels in the aquifer.
The list of concerns drew Carroll and Lee to the conclusion to seek out individuals from Blackfoot for their conservation committee. Lee suggested that any interested parties contact the mayor’s office with information regarding why they would like to serve on the committee as well as what they would have to offer. Lee clarified that they are seeking people of all different demographics and education levels to add to the committee because different people have different views.
Water conservation was one the main points made on the Keller Associates water study they completed in 2020, noting that Blackfoot water users tend to use 3.5 times the national average and 1.4 times the state average in gallons. They noted that this was concerning because Blackfoot uses culinary drinking water for irrigation as well, meaning that depletion of the aquifer may be at a higher rate than what would be traditionally expected.
Other notable points in their study suggested that Blackfoot residents verify that they are not wasting water through leaky faucets or small leaks in their service lines to their homes. These leaks, though they may appear minor, can waste thousands of gallons over the year, increasing not only water wasted, but people’s bills unintentionally.
Conservation is not a city problem or an individual problem, it is an all-encompassing problem that requires quick action from the people of the community to ensure that water is not going to waste and efforts are made to ensure the future of the aquifer from which the water is procured.
To contact the mayor’s office, call City Hall at (208) 785-8600 and follow the directions on the recording or email Carroll directly — his email address is listed on the City of Blackfoot’s website.