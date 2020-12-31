BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Senior Center was at work a few days early this week as they were doing their weekly grocery boxes on Tuesday instead of Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
Cars were lined up for blocks as residents tried to get a little help in making it through the week and holiday in good shape with some groceries to feed those in their household.
The work was skipping right along, although the wait for the boxes of goods was taking around 10-15 minutes to get all the cars through from start to finish.
The Blackfoot Senior Center will be back to its regular food distribution day of Friday after the first of the year and appreciates all of those who are willing to donate a little time and help out with the process.
Donations of food items are also appreciated at this time of year as there are so many people suffering from the cold weather and lack of pantry items in their own homes.
Thank you and Happy New Year from the Blackfoot Senior Center.