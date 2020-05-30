BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot approved the new sewer project over a year ago to start an overhaul on the sewer system connecting to the wastewater treatment Plant.
Assuming all goes to plan, stage A will reach finality by June 16 and stage B will officially start. The allotted time for the entire project was over a year and a half long, and should reach completion stages by April 27, 2021.
If there are no major setbacks during the construction process such as weather events or natural disasters, the project should be finalized May 27, 2021.
During this process, the city worked alongside some of the financial partners to secure the funding to complete the overhaul. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Commerce’s Block Grant, and Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) came together to supply funding to get the project off the ground.
DEQ supplied the city with a low interest loan that is repaid over years, the Corps of Engineers provided funding for the engineering costs and surveying, the Department of Commerce provided the block grant which goes into the general fund for the project, and ITD paid $1.1 million to help covering the cost of boring under I-15.
The amounts put forth for the $14 million project will reach its final stages in nearly one year from now.
“It’s a team effort, we can’t do projects like this without partnering with other agencies. It’s been a huge benefit to the City of Blackfoot,” stated city treasurer Holly Powell. Powell continues to be the voice to the city council with updates on the project as well as she is involved in the meetings with the contractors, engineers, and the departments.
The project is in the first phase, referred to as stage “A.” During this stage, the main lines going under the interstate were replaced. Other parts of the the project remain to be completed during stage “B,” but because of the time available, some of the second phase’s parts and pieces have been completed by the staff and contractors already.
Updates are available on the Blackfoot city website under the finance tab. Powell provides her financial reports for members of the public to review.