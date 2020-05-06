BLACKFOOT- During the virus there has been some incredible support from members of the community. People have been donating their time and money to make masks, buy goods for their elderly neighbors, even putting colorful items in their windows to cheer up people who are driving to work or for kids who need some fresh air and cannot spend time at the park.
Many service clubs have had to make changes to how they are doing their meetings. Blackfoot has service clubs like the Rotary, Zonta, and the Lions Club. The Soroptimists is also in Blackfoot and has been doing service all over the community. Many of the members are still working and have had to stop in-person meetings.
Soroptimists International was created to help women and girls to succeed through education and training. It was founded in 1921 in Oakland, Calif., during a time when most service organizations only allowed men into them. The term soroptimists comes from the Latin language, and roughly means best for women. The organization spread globally and has helped thousands of woman achieve empowerment through education and training. The clubs are spread throughout the world including over 160,000 members.
Before the virus shut everything down, Blackfoot Soroptimists helped with the “Dream It, Be It” program which gives career support for young woman who are going through additional struggles including poverty, unstable homes, living in foster care, or teen motherhood. The Soroptimists took some weeks at the beginning of the second trimester at Independence High School and taught the girls who were in the program.
The different topics that were taught were things like career options, setting and achieving goals, overcoming obstacles, dealing with setbacks and failures, moving on, and finding ways to de-stress. Different members of the group taught the lessons and each girl in attendance were given skills to help them achieve success in their personal lives. Even though the class was structured different than they were used to, the girls still had to follow proper attendance procedures and do the work. Many of the girls really blossomed during the class.
The “Dream It, Be It” program was launched in 2015 and over 55,000 girls have participated. Even after the classes have finished, the girls were asked to fill out questionnaires and they found that 90 percent felt more confident about their future success, 87 percent felt more prepared to pursue their career goals, and 89 percent created achievable goals for their future. The ladies who participated locally enjoyed helping the girls out and helping them realize they could be more than their challenges.
One of the clubs from Korea saw people struggling during the virus. They decided to purchase masks in bulk and sent them to the Live Your Dream Award recipients, Dream It Be It participants, and other organizations. They even garnered donations to help purchase masks, but also enough to donate to local medical centers.
In Venezuela, women in group held online workshops to help support the Live Your Dream award recipients. They also delivered food to low-income women, and shared informational graphics to keep the community safe. The president of the area, Alexandra stated “This is not for us a time of pandemic, it is a time of opportunities to continue helping our women, especially those who do not have (food) to eat, those who experience domestic violence and those who live in street conditions.”
In California, the training and support for the Live Your Dream program has continued. They even handed out awards by practicing social distancing. The Facebook page of Soroptimist International of the Americas has also been posting positive, supportive messages to anyone on the page. Even with the frustrations of the virus have pushed back a lot of the in person support that many Soroptimists enjoy, it has not stopped them from garnering support for giving women and girls a bright future in the community.