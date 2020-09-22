BLACKFOOT – Changes to the Blackfoot School District’s plan have sparked responses and reactions from parents regarding the how they are handling the change in risk level by the Board of Public Health.
Superintendent Brian Kress made comments on Facebook over the weekend regarding the response he has received from parents following the decision from the Blackfoot School Board on Thursday to change the school schedule back to two cohorts attending different days.
Earlier in the day on Thursday, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health board met to revisit their risk management plan for their eight counties. The BOH had guest speakers from Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center who provided testimony about the current situation in the area regarding COVID-19.
They explained that the two hospitals will be in the throes of flu season very soon and with the current level of patients they continue to see for the coronavirus, they reside on the razor’s edge of being overrun. The information was well-received with only Bannock County arguing with making changes to their current level and Oneida County staying in the minimal-risk category because they have not seen new cases in over two weeks at the time of the meeting. The results of the meeting involved all but Oneida County moving into the moderate-risk level and Power County moving into the high-risk category.
The change to moderate-risk in Bingham County warranted the Blackfoot district to revisit its original decisions, and Kress suggested they take time to discuss and take action on the new information during their meeting. Their original plan involved stepping back to their alternating A/B schedule if/when the change in risk levels took place, according to Kress. He presented the information from the BOH meeting to the board and turned the time over to them for discussion. The discussion led the board to make one alteration to the plan; rather than alternating A/B/A/B, they are going to try the approach of AA/BB, meaning students would attend two consecutive days in a row.
The request came from trustee Mary Jo Marlow after responses she had received from parents and patrons in the district. She explained that she had received concerns from day cares and parents with the alternating schedule and the impacts they were seeing from the alternating schedule. The motion by Marlow to try two days in a row for the students passed unanimously.
Following the changes, Kress reported having multiple conversations with parents via telephone regarding their issues with the plan and whether the district was doing enough to protect the students. He stated that he has had complaints on both sides of the spectrum ranging from threats of disenrollment for being too cautious and similar threats for not being cautious enough. He also explained that this has been the most divided topic in his career, as people sit on every side of the debate.
Kress took to Facebook after parents had asked why they had not been offered the opportunity to speak regarding the plan. He acknowledged that it may have “not been on their radar” and that he understands that it is now “on everyone’s radar.” Because of the amount of parents wanting to make comments, Kress put together another survey for the parents to fill out online as well as one that will be sent home with students for those who want to fill out the questionnaire at home. The only request from Kress is to only fill out one per household so they can receive the most accurate data possible.
When the school board voted and decided on the topic previously, the decision came after holding a public hearing. The hearing allowed parents and patrons of the district to provide input on the subject matter. Following testimony from those who attended, the board voted on the original plan and passed it unanimously.
The adjusted plan will be reevaluated during their next meeting, which will fall on the same day as the next BOH meeting, Oct. 1.